Spero Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO) (Spero), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that Sath Shukla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held in New York, NY, September 9th – 11th, 2024. He will also participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings at Cantor’s Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, September 17th – 19th, 2024. Details are as follows:
|H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
|Presentation Date:
|September 10, 2024
|Time:
|4:00 - 4:30 PM ET
|Webcast link:
|Company Presentation
|Cantor’s Global Healthcare Conference
|Analyst Fireside Chat:
|September 17, 2024
|Time:
|1:20 - 1:50 PM ET
|Webcast link:
|Fireside Chat
The webcasts may also be accessed through Spero’s website on the “Events and Presentations” page (https://www.sperotherapeutics.com/investor-relations). A replay will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and MDR bacterial infections.
For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.
