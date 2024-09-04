BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced that BlackLine’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:
Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Presentation time: 1:00pm CT
Location: Nashville, TN
The webcast will be available on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.
