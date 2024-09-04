Water Ways Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, announces the filing of its Interim Financial Statements (the "Statements") and Managements Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") for the three months period ended June 30, 2024. A comprehensive discussion of Water Ways’ financial position and results of operations is provided in the MD&A, filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca)

Mr. Ohad Haber, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Water Ways states: "The second quarter of 2024 shows a continuation of the shift in our strategy. Over 90% of our revenues were derived from the Canadian market. In the coming months we also hope to increase our project revenue in Canada and improve our margins."

Highlights – Q2, 2024 (the following information should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified by, the Statements and the MD&A)

Company's sales were USD$0.9M for the three months period ended June 30, 2024, compared to USD$1.7M for three months period ended June 30, 2023.Sales were reduced due to ceasing of sales outside North America.

Company's net loss was USD$0.17M for the three months period ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of USD$0.25M in the three months period ended June 30, 2023.

Company's Gross Margin was 20.9% for the three months period ended June 30, 2024, compared to a Gross Margin of 9.8% in the three months period ended June 30, 2023.

Derivative Liability – Warrants and Convertible Debentures relates to a classification under IFRS of outstanding warrants issued as part of private placements of Convertible Debentures units and equity units which closed in the fiscal year 2021, 2022 and 2023, as a non-cash liability that arises due to the difference in operational currency and functional currency. This liability is revalued each period by an independent third party. The revaluation is at fair value through profit and loss.

Water Ways Technologies Financial Results Summary (USD$ in thousands)

The following tables set forth the highlights of the consolidated financial information of the Company and should be read in conjunction with the Statements and the notes thereto.





(USD in thousands) As of June 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 Change % Balance Sheet Items: Cash and Cash Equivalents 18 199 -91.0% Total Current Assets 3,440 3,700 -7.0% Total Assets 3,971 4,447 -10.7% Total Current Liabilities 3,876 4,550 -14.8% Total Non-Current Liabilities 2,070 1,522 36.0% (USD in thousands) For the three month period ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Revenues: Services Projects 81 645 -87.4% Products 852 1,076 -20.8% Total Revenues 933 1,721 -45.8% Cost of Sales 738 1,553 -52.5% Gross Profit 195 168 16.1% Gross Profit Margin % 20.9% 9.8% Operating Expenses 431 586 Revaluation of derivatives (79) (191) Financial expense (income), net 2 30 Taxes on Income (recovery) 8 (7) Loss for the period (167) (250)

About Water Ways Technologies Inc.

WWT through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. WWT competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, WWT’s main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. WWT is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. WWT’s irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberry, Medical Cannabis growers, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over fifteen countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

