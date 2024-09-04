Forsys Announces Appointment of Director

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierfranco Malpenga as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.



Pierfranco has over 25 years experience in finance, in particular as an Investment Manager and Advisor. He has held various roles as CIO and Member of the Investment Committee of asset management companies and family offices. He began his career at Mediobanca and worked for more than 8 years at Goldman Sachs in their equity division. Pierfranco graduated cum laude with a degree in Economics from Bocconi University in Milan.

’We are pleased to welcome Mr. Malpenga to our Board”, said Forsys Chairman Mr. Martin Rowley, “He brings valuable knowledge and experience in all aspects of the capital markets which will be beneficial to the Company as it continues to advance its Norasa Uranium Project.”

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com

