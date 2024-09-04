Kimco Realty® Management to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) announced today that its management will present at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.



Event: Kimco Realty® Management Presentation

When: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 11:05 AM – 11:40 AM, ET

Live Webcast: Kimco Management to Present at BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event until September 12, 2025 at the above link.

About Kimco Realty ®

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of June 30, 2024, the company owned interests in 567 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

CONTACT:

David F. Bujnicki

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy

Kimco Realty Corporation

1-833-800-4343

dbujnicki@kimcorealty.com