ONEflight International Expands PGA Tour Brand Ambassador Roster with Denny McCarthy and Patrick Rodgers

DENVER, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leader in the Private Jet Travel industry, is proud to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with PGA TOUR players Denny McCarthy and Patrick Rodgers to its roster of Brand Ambassadors , ONEflight solidifies its position as a leading choice for discerning travelers who share a passion for golf and luxury.



Joining the esteemed ranks of PGA TOUR players, Scott Stallings, Akshay Bhatia, and Adam Schenk, McCarthy and Rodgers bring a fresh perspective and dynamic energy to the ONEflight team. Their exceptional golfing abilities and dedication to excellence perfectly align with the company’s commitment to providing unparalleled private aviation experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Denny and Patrick to the ONEflight family,” said Ferren Rajput, CEO at ONEflight International . “Their talent, sportsmanship, and growing influence in the golf world make them ideal ambassadors for our brand. We are excited to collaborate with them to create unforgettable journeys for our clients.”

The partnership between ONEflight and these PGA Tour professionals extends beyond traditional endorsements. It embodies a shared dedication to providing exceptional experiences, whether it’s soaring through the skies in a private jet or achieving remarkable feats on the golf course. By aligning with these world-class athletes, ONEflight reinforces its position as a provider of choice for individuals who demand the highest standards of service and performance.

ONEflight International is dedicated to providing its clients with seamless and personalized private aviation solutions. By partnering with top-tier PGA Tour professionals, the company continues to elevate its brand and deliver extraordinary experiences that exceed expectations.

About ONEflight International: ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit , its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN; you just need to FLY.

