Verizon increases dividend for 18th consecutive year

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2024.



This is the 18th consecutive year Verizon’s Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase.

“Our strong focus on three key pillars – wireless service revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA expansion, and free cash flow generation – has once again put the Board in a position to raise the dividend," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "This unwavering commitment to our strategic priorities, combined with our consistently disciplined financial management and our dedication to serving our customers with the best in mobility and broadband, continue to position us well for future growth."

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made nearly $5.6 billion in cash dividend payments in the first half of 2024.

