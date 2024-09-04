Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global – AIGrid, a pioneering supercomputing protocol, is set to be listed on the TBAA Exchange. This strategic initiative, led by AWC (Advisor Wechat Capital), will issue tokens aimed at revolutionizing computing services across various sectors. As part of its market entry, AIGrid plans to offer targeted allocations to selected investors and has specifically committed to supporting AWC’s multi-billion dollar fund competition.

In today’s digital economy, computing power is not only an asset but also the cornerstone of technological advancement, driving global industrial transformation and promoting socio-economic development. With the escalating demands from emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and the metaverse, the global computing resource landscape faces significant challenges. These challenges include diverse application demands and pronounced supply-demand imbalances, necessitating breakthrough innovations in computing technology and a comprehensive industry overhaul.

AIGrid’s supercomputing protocol has unique advantages that address these challenges. AIGrid aims to correct the global computing supply-demand imbalance by utilizing innovative distributed supercomputing technology through its cutting-edge approach. This initiative is designed to improve global computing resource accessibility and efficiency, ensuring that businesses and developers have the tools they need to drive innovation.

Revolutionary Computing Development AIGrid is committed to reshaping the computing landscape across five key dimensions:

Computing Scale: By expanding infrastructure to meet the exponentially growing global demand, AIGrid is setting new standards for computing power. Computing Technology: AIGrid is at the forefront of technological innovation, enhancing processing power through advancements in cutting-edge chipsets and system architectures. Computing Industry: By developing a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing hardware, software, and service applications, AIGrid is significantly contributing to the vitality of the electronics manufacturing sector. Computing Environment: AIGrid prioritizes maintaining a secure and robust operating environment, adhering strictly to international regulatory standards to ensure customer data protection and system integrity. Computing Applications: Leveraging advanced high-frequency trading algorithms and sophisticated risk management systems, AIGrid is poised to lead in secure, efficient, and highly adaptive strategic market execution.

The protocol relies on advanced algorithms capable of swiftly predicting and responding to market dynamics, ensuring comprehensive protection of investor data and privacy. This powerful framework ensures that AIGrid is not only a leader in computing technology but also a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to navigate the complexities of the digital economy.

Special Allocation for AWC’s Multi-Billion Dollar Fund Competition AIGrid is committed to building a strong ecosystem, a commitment underscored by this initiative. The company has allocated 30 million shares from its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) to support AWC’s multi-billion dollar fund competition. These shares are specifically designated to reward judges and key contributors who play a crucial role in the event's success, emphasizing the importance of community and stakeholder engagement in AIGrid’s operational philosophy.

Token Issuance and Market Impact Under AWC’s leadership, the structure of the token issuance is designed to ensure the seamless integration of AIGrid tokens into the digital economy. This strategic approach facilitates broad participation and investment in the protocol, providing stakeholders with a significant opportunity to engage in a transformative project from the outset.

As AIGrid prepares for its launch, the company is committed to ensuring that all participants—from investors to industry partners—are fully aware of the potential impact and benefits of its supercomputing solutions. Its comprehensive strategy includes engaging potential users and stakeholders through various channels, offering detailed information and support to facilitate a smooth transition to a new era of computing development.

About AIGrid AIGrid represents a significant leap forward in addressing the urgent challenges of the digital age through innovative solutions. AIGrid is dedicated to redefining the possibilities of the digital economy and invites global investors and stakeholders to participate in this historic development.

With AIGrid’s milestone listing on the TBAA Exchange, the global computing sector stands on the brink of a transformative era. Stakeholders and investors are encouraged to follow AIGrid and engage in the future of global computing power development.

https://www.aigridglobal.com



