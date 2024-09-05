K&F CONCEPT Matte Box: Elevate Your Filmmaking Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K&F CONCEPT has launched a matte box specifically designed for filmmakers and videographers to enhance your shooting experience with its slim profile, lightweight design, and extensive compatibility.







Why Opt for a Thinner and Lighter Matte Box?

The K&F CONCEPT matte box stands out with an impressive thickness of just 34mm. Its horn-shaped recessed opening offers a broader coverage area, effectively preventing unwanted light from intruding into the frame. This design not only enhances image clarity and color accuracy but also minimizes the distance between the lens and filters, significantly reducing the risk of vignetting when working with wide and ultra-wide-angle lenses.

Constructed from premium carbon fiber, this matte box is exceptionally lightweight. The matte finish minimizes reflections, allowing you to maneuver easily while reducing fatigue during prolonged use.

Maximize Compatibility and Accessory Options

To address the diverse lighting control needs of photographers, the K&F CONCEPT matte box features dual square filter holders. Each holder incorporates a reliable slide-locking mechanism to securely position your filters, making installation and removal a breeze. The filter slots adhere to standard dimensions of 4 x 5.65 inches and are 4mm thick, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of filters.

Additionally, this matte box includes adapter rings in five sizes (67mm, 72mm, 77mm, 82mm, and 95mm), ensuring compatibility with circular filters and enhancing your versatility on set.

K&F CONCEPT offers matte boxes that come with ND filters (ND4, ND8, ND16, ND32, ND64), which feature a low reflectivity of just 0.2%, effectively minimizing lens flare and ghosting. Furthermore, the matte box is equipped with 1/4", 3/8", and cold shoe interfaces, allowing for easy attachment of additional accessories.

K&F CONCEPT is committed to delivering an outstanding shooting experience through innovative designs and precise manufacturing of photography accessories. Each purchase thoughtfully includes a protective storage bag to keep your adapter rings, matte box, and square filters safe during transport, making it easier for photographers on the go.

Explore K&F CONCEPT’s range of additional sophisticated equipment, including high-quality camera tripods and backpacks. For more information, visit our official website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/434e7a57-0f76-4176-a1c0-b2124a45d872