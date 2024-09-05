WISeKey Presents Digital Transformation Initiatives at APBA Event in Spain

Algeciras, Spain – September 5, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) company, participated in a key event at La Autoridad Portuaria de la Bahía de Algeciras (APBA) under the theme "Upcoming Digital Entrepreneurship Initiatives in the Campo de Gibraltar." The event, held in collaboration with WISeKey as a member of the Algeciras Port Innovation Committee, aimed to showcase various initiatives related to digital transformation in the Campo de Gibraltar region.

The event highlighted three major projects:



1. The RETECH Program at the Port of Algeciras.

2. The future Industry 4.0 Hub in La Línea de la Concepción.

3. The WISeSmartContainers project.

The Territorial Networks for Technological Specialization (RETECH), launched by Spain's Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in August 2022, are a key component of the country’s digital transformation agenda. RETECH fosters regional cooperation for the development of joint digitalization projects, leveraging local strengths. Funded by the European Next Generation EU funds under Spain’s Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan, RETECH aims to promote sustainable, inclusive digital transformation while strengthening territorial balance and social cohesion.



At the event, WISeKey CEO Carlos Moreira presented on the progress of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center project, highlighting its extension towards the Campo de Gibraltar and the Port of Algeciras. Several milestones have already been achieved, including the launch of satellites, the installation of a satellite antenna at the City Hall of La Línea, the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Port of Algeciras, and the introduction of the space container traceability project. These initiatives are pivotal in establishing a hub in the region, specializing in logistics and maritime security, while gradually expanding the satellite constellation in orbit.

During the presentation, CEO Carlos Moreira also discussed WISeKey’s previously announced satellite launch, scheduled to take place with SpaceX in November, which will position a new generation of satellites in orbit, further advancing the project’s goals.

WISeKey also presented updates on its WISeSmartContainers project, a cutting-edge platform for complete container traceability in the transport and port logistics sector. Following its successful implementation in Dubai's port, in collaboration with DP World, WISeSmartContainers expanded to the Port of Algeciras after a strategic agreement signed in December last year.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people.

For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and Investor Contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Katie Murphy

Tel: +1 212 836-9612 / kmurphy@equityny.com

