Verona Pharma to Present Additional Analyses of Phase 3 ENHANCE Studies in COPD at ERS International Congress 2024

One oral presentation and three posters support Ohtuvayre™ (ensifentrine), as a first-in-class, selective, dual inhibitor of PDE3 and PDE4

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces one oral presentation and 3 posters on additional analyses from its successful Phase 3 ENHANCE studies with Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (“ERS”) International Congress 2024. The abstracts are available to conference participants on the ERS website and will be published in an upcoming issue of the peer reviewed publication, European Respiratory Journal.



Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) is a first-in-class selective dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and phosphodiesterase 4 (“PDE3 and PDE4”) that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects in one molecule. The therapy is the first novel inhaled mechanism for the maintenance treatment of COPD in more than 20 years.

The analyses will summarize the efficacy and safety of Ohtuvayre in the subgroup of patients, including reduction in the rate of exacerbation, with or without chronic bronchitis and in European patients. Additionally, a pooled analysis of patient reported outcomes and the effect of Ohtuvayre on reducing cough and sputum will also be presented.

“These analyses provide further support for Ohtuvayre’s potential to benefit a broad population of patients with COPD,” said Jadwiga Wedzicha, MD, Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London, UK. “The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects with this novel therapy are particularly beneficial and I am very excited about the impact of Ohtuvayre on COPD.”

Details of Verona Pharma’s presentations and posters are listed below and linked to the ERS website:

Oral presentation 2780: Ensifentrine improved lung function and reduced moderate/severe exacerbation rate and risk in patients with COPD regardless of chronic bronchitis history

Participant: Jadwiga Wedzicha, MD, Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London, UK

Session 265: Airway diseases therapeutics: novel research studies

Poster 2991: Ensifentrine treatment improves COPD symptoms and quality of life in a pooled analysis of the ENHANCE trials

Participant: Alexander Mathioudakis, MD, NIHR Clinical Lecturer in Respiratory Medicine, University of Manchester, UK

Session 300: New frontiers in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment and management

Poster 2995: Efficacy and safety of ensifentrine in European patients with moderate to severe COPD: pooled results from the ENHANCE trials

Participant: Frits M.E. Franssen, MD, Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Maastricht University Medical Center, The Netherlands

Session 300: New frontiers in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment and management

Poster 2997: Ensifentrine improved symptoms and reduced moderate/severe exacerbation rate and risk in patients with COPD and significant cough and sputum

Participant: Victor Kim, MD, Professor, Thoracic Medicine and Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, US

Session 300: New frontiers in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment and management

About Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine)

Ohtuvayre is the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Verona has evaluated nebulized Ohtuvayre in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ohtuvayre met the primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function. A fixed-dose combination of ensifentrine and glycopyrrolate, a LAMA, is currently under development for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

