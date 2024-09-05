Non-Woven Adhesives Market to cross USD 6.2 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Woven Adhesives Market will reach USD 6.2 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing population and aging demographics are pivotal growth drivers in the market. According to UN, the global population of individuals aged 65 and older is expected to more than double, increasing from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion by 2050. As the global population expands, particularly in developing regions, the demand for hygiene products such as diapers and adult incontinence products is on the rise. The elderly population requires specialized care products that are not only effective but also comfortable and safe for prolonged use. Non-woven adhesives are essential in the production of these products, providing the necessary bonding strength while ensuring softness and flexibility.

The increasing demand for disposable hygiene products, in consort with technological advancements in adhesive formulations, offering improved bonding strength, flexibility, and reduced odor, are also contributing to market growth.

Water-Based Adhesives to Gain Market Appeal

Non-woven adhesives market size from water-based adhesives segment will grow rapidly through 2032, due to their eco-friendly properties and ability to provide strong bonding without the use of harmful solvents. As industries worldwide move towards sustainable practices, the preference for water-based adhesives has surged, especially in applications involving hygiene products such as diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence products. Their non-toxic nature, coupled with ease of use, makes them an ideal choice for manufacturers looking to align with stringent environmental regulations and consumer preferences for safer products.

Amorphous poly alpha olefin to witness rising adoption

The amorphous poly alpha olefin segment will gain traction through 2032, owing to its excellent performance in terms of durability, flexibility, and adhesion strength. These adhesives are particularly favored in the hygiene applications, owing to their ability to bond non-woven fabrics effectively while maintaining product softness and comfort. APAO adhesives also exhibit superior heat resistance and chemical stability, which are crucial for maintaining product integrity under varying conditions. The rising demand for disposable hygiene products, driven by an aging population and increasing awareness of personal hygiene, is expected to boost the adoption of APAO adhesives.

Europe to gain market leadership

Europe Non-Woven Adhesives Market will grow steadily through 2032, driven by the stringent environmental regulations imposed by the European Union, which encourage the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly products. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are leading the way in the usage of non-woven adhesives, particularly in the hygiene and medical sectors. The increasing demand for high-quality, safe, and environmentally friendly products in these countries has prompted manufacturers to focus on innovative adhesive solutions that meet regulatory standards. Additionally, the expanding automotive industry in Europe, which increasingly relies on non-woven adhesives for lightweight and durable bonding solutions, is contributing to market growth.

Non-Woven Adhesives Market Players

Major companies in the market include, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA (Arkema Group), Avery Dennison Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Beardow Adams Ltd., Jowat SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Moresco Corporation. Companies are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and leverage synergies. Additionally, there is a strong emphasis on expanding production capacities and establishing manufacturing facilities in key regions to cater to local demand more efficiently.

For instance, in 2023, Fitesa, a Simpsonville-based nonwoven fabrics manufacturer, announced plans to invest in a new multibeam Reicofil 5 line in Europe, with operations set to begin in the second quarter of 2023. This advanced machine will be installed in one of Fitesa's existing European facilities and is designed to produce both Full High Loft and standard spunmelt products using a range of sustainable raw materials, including bioPE and PLA.

