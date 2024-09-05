UAE General Industrial Coatings Market - Detailed Prices and Market Values

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Industrial Coatings- UAE" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market volumes in metric tonnes
- Coil & Extrusion
- Process Type (Coil, Extrusion)
- Metal Packaging
- 3C
- Type (Domestic Appliances, Consumer Electronics)
- General Finishes
- Surface Material (Metal, Plastic, Others)
- Road Marking
Segmentation by Type in metric tonnes
- Water-Based & Solvent-Based Breakdowns Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls, Styrenes, Others
- Detailed prices and market values by type of paint, type of resin and application system
- Market shares sales volumes in metric tonnes by company
- Distribution channel: Wholesalers/Merchants, Specialist Retailers, Internet Stores, DIY Retailers, Direct Sales/Company Stores
Top-Level Data Coverage
Detailed prices and market values
Key Topics Covered:
UAE coatings background
- UAE - background - overview
- key figures
- macroeconomic trends and forecasts
- imp/exp: sb polyesters
- imp/exp: sb acrylics & vinyls
- imp/exp: sb polymers
- imp/exp: wb acrylics & vinyls
- imp/exp: wb polymers
- imp/exp: other paints & varnishes
Foreword - general industrial coatings
- foreword - general industrial coatings
UAE general industrial coatings
- UAE - market overview
- historical and forecasts: general industrial
- prices and market values
- prices and values by application system
- prices and values by resin type
- detailed prices : water based
- detailed prices : solvent based
- detailed prices : powder
- detailed prices : radiation cured
- detailed prices : thermoplastic
- application system: historical and forecasts
- resin type: historical and forecasts
- water based : historical and forecasts
- solvent based : historical and forecasts
- powder : historical and forecasts
- radiation cured : historical and forecasts
- thermoplastic : historical and forecasts
- market shares: general industrial
UAE general finishes
- UAE - market overview
- historical and forecasts: general finishes
- prices and market values
- prices and values by application system
- prices and values by resin type
- detailed prices : water based
- detailed prices : solvent based
- detailed prices : powder
- detailed prices : radiation cured
- surface material: historical and forecasts
- application system: historical and forecasts
- resin type: historical and forecasts
- water based : historical and forecasts
- solvent based : historical and forecasts
- powder : historical and forecasts
- radiation cured : historical and forecasts
- market shares: general finishes
UAE 3C
- UAE - market overview
- historical and forecasts: 3c
- prices and market values
- prices and values by application system
- prices and values by resin type
- detailed prices : water based
- detailed prices : solvent based
- detailed prices : powder
- detailed prices : radiation cured
- product type: historical and forecasts
- application system: historical and forecasts
- resin type: historical and forecasts
- water based : historical and forecasts
- solvent based : historical and forecasts
- powder : historical and forecasts
- radiation cured : historical and forecasts
- market shares: 3c
UAE coil & extrusion
- UAE - market overview
- historical and forecasts: coil & extrusion
- prices and market values
- prices and values by application system
- prices and values by resin type
- detailed prices : water based
- detailed prices : solvent based
- detailed prices : powder
- detailed prices : radiation cured
- process type: historical and forecasts
- application system: historical and forecasts
- resin type: historical and forecasts
- water based : historical and forecasts
- solvent based : historical and forecasts
- powder : historical and forecasts
- radiation cured : historical and forecasts
- market shares: coil & extrusion
UAE metal packaging
- UAE - market overview
- historical and forecasts: metal packaging
- prices and market values
- prices and values by application system
- prices and values by resin type
- detailed prices : water based
- detailed prices : solvent based
- detailed prices : powder
- detailed prices : radiation cured
- application system: historical and forecasts
- resin type: historical and forecasts
- water based : historical and forecasts
- solvent based : historical and forecasts
- powder : historical and forecasts
- radiation cured : historical and forecasts
- market shares: metal packaging
UAE road marking
- UAE - market overview
- historical and forecasts: road marking
- prices and market values
- prices and values by application system
- prices and values by resin type
- detailed prices : water based
- detailed prices : solvent based
- detailed prices : thermoplastic
- application system: historical and forecasts
- resin type: historical and forecasts
- water based : historical and forecasts
- solvent based : historical and forecasts
- thermoplastic: historical and forecasts
- market shares: road marking
