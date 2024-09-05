Meningococcal VaccinesGlobal Strategic Business Report to 2030 Featuring Baxter International, Bio-Med, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Serum Institute of India Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meningococcal Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights into the global Meningococcal Vaccines market, highlighting the significant growth potential of the Quadrivalent Meningococcal Vaccines segment, which is expected to reach US$2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1%. Additionally, the Bivalent Meningococcal Vaccines segment is forecasted to grow at a 4.6% CAGR over the next seven years. The report offers a detailed regional analysis, with particular emphasis on the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 billion in 2023, and China, which is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach $849.7 million by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also analyzed for growth trends.

The report features comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-depth regional analysis covers key markets worldwide, offering valuable insights into regional dynamics. The report also includes profiles of major companies, such as Baxter International, Inc., Bio-Med Pvt., Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, providing insights into their market presence across different geographies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





