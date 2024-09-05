Turkey Cancer Drugs Clinical Trials Market Research 2024 Featuring OMEGA CRO, mediSMART, CRM-CRO, CROTURK, and Klinar CRO

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Cancer Drugs Clinical Trials Insight 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey presents an expanding opportunity in the clinical trial market, supported by its strategic geographical location, rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, and a diverse population that enhances the applicability of clinical research findings. The country's unique position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia facilitates easy access to a broad range of patient demographics, making it a lucrative site for multinational pharmaceutical companies and research organizations seeking to conduct diverse and comprehensive clinical studies.

It is palpable that the regulatory framework in Turkey is robust and evolving, overseen by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TMMDA). The TMMDA has made significant strides in streamlining the approval process for clinical trials, aligning with international standards such as those set by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). This regulatory alignment ensures that clinical trials conducted in Turkey meet high standards of safety, efficacy, and ethical conduct, which is crucial for attracting global sponsors.

Into the bargain, Turkey's healthcare infrastructure is another key asset. The country boasts numerous modern hospitals, research centers, and academic institutions equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities. The presence of experienced and highly trained medical professionals further bolsters the capacity to conduct high-quality clinical trials. Moreover, the patient pool in Turkey is both large and diverse, offering ample opportunities for recruiting participants for clinical trials across various therapeutic areas. This is particularly advantageous for studies targeting prevalent conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, oncology, and infectious diseases. The diverse genetic backgrounds of the population also add value to the clinical data, making the findings more relevant and generalizable to different populations worldwide.

With respect to Research statistics, more than 180 clinical studies are ongoing and this number will increase as the country integration into the global clinical trial network has been facilitated by strong collaborations with international pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic institutions. These partnerships bring advanced methodologies, technologies, and expertise into the Turkish clinical trial landscape, enhancing the quality and scope of research conducted. Additionally, Turkey's competitive cost structure for conducting clinical trials compared to Western Europe and North America makes it a cost-effective destination for sponsors.

For instance, in June 2024, A collaboration between JTA International Investment Holding together with KZA Medical aims to establish a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical production complex in Turkey. The construction of a factory devoted to the production of human and animal serums is part of the initial investment phase. The 50 Million euro deal, which was signed in JTA's Qatari office and swiftly followed by JTA's capital deposit, cements the two companies' cooperation in building one of the biggest pharmaceutical complexes in the Middle East.

In addition, the government of Turkey has been proactive in promoting clinical research through supportive policies and incentives. Initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, such as grants, tax incentives for research and development, and investments in biotechnology, have created a favorable environment for clinical trials. The government's commitment to expanding healthcare services and improving healthcare quality aligns with the goals of clinical research, further driving the growth of the market.

To sum up, Turkey offers significant opportunities for the clinical trial market, backed by a strategic location, robust regulatory framework, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a diverse patient population. With ongoing improvements and strategic investments, Turkey is well-positioned to become a leading hub for clinical research, contributing valuable data and innovations to the global medical community. As well as, for pharmaceutical companies and CROs looking to expand their global reach and access diverse patient populations, Turkey represents a promising and potentially lucrative opportunity in the evolving landscape of clinical research.

