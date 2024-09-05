Breast Biopsy Research Analysis Report 2024 - Global Market to Reach $2.08 Billion - Rising Momentum of Liquid Biopsy, Incorporation of Minimally Invasive Breast Biopsies

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Biopsy Market (Core Needle, Vacuum Assisted & Fine Needle Aspiration): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast biopsy market is forecasted to reach US$2.06 billion in 2028, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 8.62% for the period spanning 2024-2028.

Growth in the global breast biopsy market was supported by factors such as increasing prevalence of breast cancer and rising female population aged 65 or above. Growing adoption of liquid biopsy is likely to have a positive impact on the global breast biopsy market. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by increasing possibility of infection associated with breast biopsy procedure.





The global breast biopsy market by type can be segmented into the following segments: core needle biopsy (CNB), vacuum assisted biopsy (VAB) and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). In 2023, the dominant share of global breast biopsy market was held by core needle biopsy (CNB), followed by vacuum assisted biopsy (VAB).

The global breast biopsy market by image guided technology can be segmented as follows: mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, ultrasound guided biopsy, MRI guided biopsy and CT guided biopsy. The largest share of the market was held by mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, followed by ultrasound guided biopsy and MRI guided biopsy.



The global breast biopsy market by region can be segmented into the following segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2023, the dominant share of market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as rising elderly female population, growing awareness regarding early detection of breast cancer and increasing income of the consumers helped in boosting market growth.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global breast biopsy market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of leading players (Hologic, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Roche Group, Medtronic and Qiagen) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Breast Biopsy

1.1.1 Breast Biopsy - Introduction

1.1.2 Preparation of a Breast Biopsy

1.1.3 Results of a Breast Biopsy

1.1.4 Risks Associated with Breast Biopsy

1.2 Types of Breast Biopsies

1.2.1 Fine Needle Aspiration

1.2.2 Core Needle Biopsy

1.2.3 Vacuum Assisted Breast Biopsy

1.2.4 Direct & Frontal Biopsy

1.2.5 Excisional (Surgical) Biopsy



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Biopsy Market

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Biopsy Patient Population



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Value

3.2 Global Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Image Guided Technology

3.4.1 Global Mammography Guided Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Mammography Guided Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global MRI Guided Breast Biopsy Market by Value

3.4.6 Global MRI Guided Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global CT Guided Breast Biopsy Market by Value

3.4.8 Global CT Guided Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Breast Biopsy Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Breast Biopsy Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 Europe Breast Biopsy Market by Type

4.2.4 Europe Breast Biopsy Market Value Forecast by Type

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Breast Biopsy Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Breast Biopsy Market by Type

4.3.4 Asia Pacific Breast Biopsy Market Value Forecast by Type

4.4 ROW

4.4.1 ROW Breast Biopsy Market by Value

4.4.2 ROW Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer

5.1.2 Increase in Aged Female Population

5.1.3 Incorporation of Minimally Invasive Breast Biopsies

5.1.4 Rise in Initiatives Regarding Awareness of Breast Cancer

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Momentum of Liquid Biopsy

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Risk of Infections

5.3.2 Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries



6. Company Profiles

Hologic

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Roche Group

Medtronic

Qiagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igrcw5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment