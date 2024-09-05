Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market to reach USD 24.5 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market is projected to surpass USD 24.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rapid expansion of data centers and the growing need for secure, efficient, and sustainable IT asset management solutions are fueling this growth.

The rising expansion of services and centers from leading organizations supports the market. For instance, in March 2024, TES, an IT lifecycle solution provider owned by SK Ecoplant, unveiled its new IT asset repurposing and processing facility in Fredericksburg, Virginia. As organizations increasingly seek to manage their end-of-life IT assets responsibly, ITAD services have become essential for mitigating security risks, ensuring regulatory compliance, and maximizing the value recovery of retired equipment.

SMEs to Drive Organization Size Segment Growth

Data center it asset disposition market size from SMEs segment will witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of ITAD services among small and medium-sized enterprises. As SMEs continue to expand their IT infrastructure, the need for secure and cost-effective solutions for managing end-of-life IT assets becomes more critical. ITAD services tailored to the unique requirements of SMEs—such as flexible asset disposal options and scalable data destruction services—are driving market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness among SMEs about the importance of data security and environmental sustainability is expected to further boost demand in this segment.

Remarketing/Resale to Experience Significant Demand

The remarketing/resale segment is poised to register substantial growth by 2032, driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective and environmentally sustainable IT asset management solutions. As organizations look to maximize the value recovery from their retired IT assets, remarketing and resale services have gained popularity. These services help companies monetize their outdated equipment while minimizing environmental impact. The growing focus on circular economy principles and the rising demand for refurbished IT equipment in emerging markets are also expected to contribute to the expansion of the remarketing/resale segment in the coming years.

Europe to Establish Strong Market Presence

Europe data center IT asset disposition market will record a remarkable market CAGR from 2024 to 2032, supported by stringent data protection regulations and a growing emphasis on sustainability in the region. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are leading the adoption of ITAD services, driven by the need for compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other data privacy laws. Additionally, Europe’s focus on reducing electronic waste and promoting the circular economy is pushing organizations to adopt sustainable IT asset disposition practices. As European companies continue to invest in secure and responsible IT asset management, the region is set to be a major contributor to the global market.

Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Players

Key players in the data center IT asset disposition industry include Iron Mountain Incorporated, Dell Inc., LifeSpan International, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, TES-AMM Pte Ltd., CXtec Inc., Apto Solutions, Inc., Sims Lifecycle Services, IRON Global, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation.

The Data Center IT Asset Disposition market is driven by companies like Apto Solutions, which focuses on secure, sustainable disposal of outdated equipment. Demand surges as organizations seek eco-friendly solutions and compliance with data security regulations. Companies such as Sims Lifecycle Services and Iron Mountain are enhancing services, reflecting growing needs for efficient, environmentally responsible IT asset management.

In January 2024, Iron Mountain, a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management, successfully acquired Regency Technologies. Regency Technologies, a prominent provider of IT asset disposition (ITAD) services in the United States, will now be part of Iron Mountain’s extensive portfolio.

