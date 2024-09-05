Global Airport Management System Market Size To Worth USD 2.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.81%

New York, United States , Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Airport Management System Market Size to Grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.81% during the forecast period.

The Airport Management System (AMS) market is rapidly expanding due to growing demands for efficient airport operations and passenger management. Increased air traffic, airport expansions, and heightened security and safety requirements are propelling this growth. AMS solutions offer a broad range of services, such as air traffic control, baggage handling, and passenger check-in, which streamline operations and enhance the passenger experience. Advances in technology, including AI, IoT, and cloud computing, are accelerating the adoption of AMS solutions. Furthermore, the seamless integration of AMS with existing airport infrastructure is lowering operational costs and boosting efficiency. The market is set to continue its upward trend, fueled by global urbanization and the ongoing growth of the aviation sector.

Airport Management System Market Value Chain Analysis

Several parties are involved in the market value chain of the Airport Management System (AMS), and each one helps to ensure the smooth running and efficient operation of airport operations. Technology companies are the first to create hardware and software solutions for airport requirements, such as security systems, air traffic control, and passenger services. System integrators are essential to the implementation of these solutions because they guarantee their seamless integration with the current infrastructure. The end consumers of AMS include airports and airlines, who use it to improve customer satisfaction, safety, and operational efficiency. Governmental organisations and regulatory organisations also have an impact on the value chain because they establish standards for the sector and mandate compliance. Last but not least, service providers guarantee continuous upkeep and assistance, assisting airports in adjusting to changing technologies and rising demands. For airport operations around the world to continuously improve, this integrated value chain is essential.

Browse key industry insights spread across 225 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Airport Management System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software And Services), By Airport Size (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D) By Application (Security, Content Management, Logistics, Integration, Collaboration, Gate Management, Performance Management, Business Applications And Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Insights by Component

The software segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Software solutions for air traffic management, passenger processing, and resource allocation are in great demand as airports manage increasing passenger volumes and complicated logistics. This market is being further driven by the move to cloud-based platforms, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, which allow for predictive maintenance and real-time decision-making. Furthermore, software solutions are flexible and scalable, which enables airports to adjust to changing needs without having to make major infrastructure changes. The software market is growing and becoming an essential part of contemporary AMS offerings due to the push for smart airport projects and the use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

Insights by Airport Size

The Class C segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. These smaller airports are progressively implementing AMS solutions to enhance operational effectiveness, safety, and customer experience as air travel spreads outside the big hubs. The desire for cloud-based and modular AMS software, which delivers advanced features without the significant expenditures associated with larger airports, is being driven by the growing need for affordable and scalable solutions. Furthermore, investments in AMS for Class C airports are being driven by government efforts aimed at enhancing airport infrastructure and improving regional connectivity. Notwithstanding financial limitations, smaller airports are realising the benefits of automation and digitalisation, which is why the Class C category is expected to grow significantly in the AMS market as long as regional air travel keeps rising.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Airport Management System Market from 2023 to 2033. Leading airports in the U.S. and Canada are investing in cutting-edge AMS systems to improve operational effectiveness, security, and passenger experience. Because these technologies allow for real-time decision-making and predictive analytics, there is an increasing demand for cloud-based and AI-driven systems. The deployment of integrated AMS platforms is also being fuelled by the drive towards modernisation, which includes the creation of smart airports. Investments in cutting-edge technologies are also being driven by regulatory needs pertaining to security and safety. But obstacles like high implementation costs and the requirement for smooth interface with current systems continue to exist, calling for creative solutions to sustain industry expansion in this area.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. To meet the increasing demand, emerging economies are making significant investments in airport infrastructure. The acceptance of advanced AMS solutions, especially those that make use of AI, IoT, and cloud technologies, is being fuelled by the construction of new airports and the renovation of existing ones. The region's emphasis on creating smart airports is hastening the integration of all-encompassing AMS platforms that improve passenger experience, safety, and operational efficiency. But there are still issues to deal with, like different regulatory frameworks, integrating with outdated systems, and expensive implementation fees. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the Asia-Pacific area continues to lead the world in aviation expansion, offering enormous growth potential.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. Major vendors in the Global Airport Management System Market include Microsoft Corporation, Blip System, Huawei, isco, SAP SE, Amadeus IT Group (Spain), QinetiQ, Amadeus IT Group, SITA, Rockwell Collins, Inc, Inform GmbH. Other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In July 2023, The Croatian airport in Zagreb has announced the introduction of new IT systems created by TAV Technologies. The objectives of these developments are to improve passenger satisfaction and increase operational effectiveness.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Airport Management System Market, Component Analysis

Software

Services

Airport Management System Market, Airport Size Analysis

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

Airport Management System Market, Application Analysis

Security

Content Management

Logistics

Integration

Collaboration

Gate Management

Performance Management

Business Applications

Others

Airport Management System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



