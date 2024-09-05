Food Safety Testing Industry Overview 2024: Market to Reach $25 Billion by 2025 - Technological Advancements Such as AI and ML are Revolutionizing this Essential Industry

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Food Safety Testing market for the period 2021-2030 in terms of value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2024 through 2030.

The Food Safety Testing market is dominated by meat, poultry & seafood segment, accounting for a share of 30.7% of the overall global market estimated at US$7.3 billion in 2024. Further, this segment is anticipated to post the above average CAGR of 6.9% over the 2024-2030 analysis period. The overall food safety testing market globally estimated to reach nearly US$24 billion in 2024 and a forecast slightly exceeding US$25 billion in 2025.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 600 million people (nearly 1 in 10 globally) fall ill from eating contaminated food, and 420,000 people die annually from foodborne illnesses. Access to clean, safe, and sustainable food is essential for human health. To ensure the safety of the food supply, the food industry has implemented various food safety testing procedures.

Research Findings & Coverage

The worldwide market for Food Safety Testing is analyzed in this report with respect to test type and application across all major regions and countries.

The market share analysis covered for Food Safety Testing based on the segmentation mentioned above; current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period provided through 2030 in terms value.

The study discusses key trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Food Safety Testing that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 205 data tables covering market numbers by segments and regions with graphical representation for each table

Business profiles of major companies covered - 20

The industry guide includes the contact details for 78 companies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Global Food Safety Testing Market Snapshot by Geographic Region

1.2 Global Food Safety Testing Market Snapshot by Application

1.3 Global Food Safety Testing Market Snapshot by Test Type

1.4 Product Outline

1.4.1 What is Food Safety Testing?

1.4.2 Importance of Food Safety Testing

1.4.2.1 Public Health Protection

1.4.2.2 Economic Impact

1.4.2.3 Informing Consumers

1.4.2.4 Regulatory Compliance

1.4.3 Types of Food Safety Testing

1.4.3.1 Microbial/Pathogens Testing

1.4.3.1.1 Types of Microbial/Pathogens Tests

1.4.3.2 Chemicals and Pesticides Testing

1.4.3.2.1 Types of Chemicals Tests

1.4.3.3 Allergens Testing

1.4.3.3.1 Types of Allergens Tests

1.4.3.4 GMO Testing

1.4.3.4.1 Types of GMO Tests

1.4.3.5 Heavy Metals Testing

1.4.3.5.1 Types of Heavy Metals Tests

1.4.3.6 Mycotoxins Testing

1.4.3.6.1 Types of Mycotoxins Tests in Foods

1.4.4 Applications of Food Safety Testing

1.4.4.1 Processed Foods

1.4.4.2 Dairy Products

1.4.4.3 Meat and Poultry

1.4.4.4 Seafood

1.4.4.5 Fruits and Vegetables

1.4.4.6 Beverages

1.4.4.7 Cereals, Grains, and Pulses

1.4.4.8 Other Applications

1.4.5 The Evolving Landscape of Food Safety Testing

2. FOOD SAFETY STANDARDS AND REGULATIONS ACROSS THE GLOBE

2.1 WHO Food Safety Standards

2.1.1 Standards and Scientific Advice on Food and Nutrition (SSA)

2.1.2 Codex Alimentarius Commission

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1 Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Food Safety Testing

3.1.1 Rapid Testing Methods

3.1.2 Portable and Handheld Devices

3.1.3 Automation and Robotics

3.1.4 Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.1.5 Blockchain Technology & Internet of Things (IoT)

3.1.6 Conclusion

3.2 Harnessing AI and ML for Enhanced Food Safety

4. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

4.1 ADPEN Laboratories, Inc. (United States)

4.2 ALS Limited (Australia)

4.3 ASM SCIENCE, S.L. (AMSlab) (Spain)

4.4 AsureQuality Ltd. (New Zealand)

4.5 Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)

4.6 Campden BRI (United Kingdom)

4.7 DNV (Norway)

4.8 Element Materials Technology (United Kingdom)

4.9 Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg)

4.10 FoodChain ID Group, Inc. (United States)

4.11 Intertek Group plc (United Kingdom)

4.12 Merieux NutriSciences Corporation (United States)

4.13 Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (United States)

4.14 Neogen Corporation (United States)

4.15 NSF International (United States)

4.16 Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH (Austria)

4.17 SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

4.18 Tentamus Group GmbH (Germany)

4.19 TUV SUD A.G. (Germany)

4.20 UL LLC (United States)

5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

5.1 July 2024

5.1.1 Precision Analysis Offers Improved Vibrio Testing for Seafood Safety

5.1.2 SGS Opens Advanced Fisheries and Food Testing Lab in Surabaya

5.2 June 2024

5.2.1 AsureQuality Announces Plans to Upgrade Auckland Lab for Improved Food Testing

5.2.2 Veltia Labs Opens Novel Facility in Greece

5.2.3 Analytical Resource Labs Launches Novel PFAS Testing Service

5.2.4 ALS Completes Acquisition of Wessling Group, Enhances European Presence

5.3 May 2024

5.3.1 AsureQuality Introduces Advanced Testing for A1 and A2 Proteins in Milk

5.3.2 NSF's New Brussels HQ to Enhance Food and Water Safety and Expand European Presence

5.3.3 ALS Expands Life Sciences Presence with Acquisitions in Europe and USA

5.4 April 2024

5.4.1 NSF Introduces Prop 12 Certification for Meat and Egg Distributors

5.4.2 Neogen Partners with Performance Food Group for Enhanced Food Traceability

5.4.3 Veltia Labs Acquires SEVITEL's Olive Oil Assessment Laboratory

5.4.4 bilacon's Novel Facility in Croatia

5.4.5 FreeLAB Now a Part of Tentamus Group

5.4.6 bioMerieux and Merieux NutriSciences Launch New Food Safety Model

5.4.7 ALS Introduces Crustacea DNA Testing at UK Chatteris Site

5.4.8 ALS Announces Relocation of Registered Office

5.5 March 2024

5.5.1 NSF Announces Launch of NSF 229 Certification for Nutritional Supplements

5.6 February 2024

5.6.1 EpiLogic and Tentamus India Join Forces to Improve Food Safety with Advanced Fungicide Resistance Monitoring

5.6.2 Tentamus India Expands with New Labs and Business Verticals

5.6.3 Nova Biologicals Partners with AFL to Improve Food Testing Services

5.6.4 AsureQuality Introduces New Lactose-Free Certification Method

5.7 December 2023

5.7.1 ALS UK Acquires New Accreditations for Food Testing Methods

5.7.2 FoodChain ID Completes Acquisition of Organic Certifiers

5.8 November 2023

5.8.1 Element Secures NRTL Status, Strengthening Position in Connected Technologies and Life Sciences

5.9 October 2023

5.9.1 AMSFood Joins Bioga

5.10 September 2023

5.10.1 Merieux NutriSciences Divests Malaysia Operations to ALS Technichem

5.10.2 ALS Hong Kong Launches Updated Website with Improved Food Testing Information

5.11 August 2023

5.11.1 ALS Expands Food Testing Services with Acquisition of Proanaliz Group

5.12 July 2023

5.12.1 Tentamus Laboratories in Spain Achieve Expanded ENAC Accreditation

5.12.2 Element Launches Lab Solutions Division with Advanced Laboratory Equipment

5.12.3 Romer Labs' Rebranded Corporate Design

5.13 May 2023

5.13.1 dsm-firmenich Completes Merger of DSM and Firmenich

5.13.2 Romer Labs Expands Southeast Asia Presence with Acquisition of CPAK

5.14 April 2023

5.14.1 Safir Invests in Bless Agri-Food Laboratory Services

5.14.2 Tentamus Group Acquires Warrantek Joint Stock Company

5.14.3 Merieux NutriSciences Strengthens Position in Chilean Aquaculture Market

5.15 March 2023

5.15.1 SGS's New Brazilian Laboratory Acquires ISO 17025 Accreditation

5.15.2 SGS Acquires Seafood Testing Business from Asmecruz

5.16 February 2023

5.16.1 Megsan Labs Renamed as Tentamus India

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Food Safety Testing Market Overview by Application

6.1.1 Global Food Safety Testing Applications Market Overview by Geographic Region

6.1.1.1 Beverages

6.1.1.2 Cereals, Grains & Pulses

6.1.1.3 Dairy Products

6.1.1.4 Meat, Poultry & Seafoods

6.1.1.5 Processed Foods

6.1.1.6 Other Foods

6.2 Global Food Safety Testing Market Overview by Test Type

6.1.2 Global Food Safety Testing Types Market Overview by Geographic Region

6.1.2.1 Allergens Testing

6.1.2.2 Chemicals & Pesticides Testing

6.1.2.3 GMO Testing

6.1.2.4 Heavy Metals Testing

6.1.2.5 Mycotoxins Testing

6.1.2.6 Pathogens Testing

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. South America

5. Rest of World

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b27upn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment