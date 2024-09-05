Anthelmintic Drugs Market Projected Growth at 3.9% CAGR to Reach USD 3.7 billion by 2031 | Exclusive Research Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the anthelmintic drugs market (구충제 시장) was worth US$ 2.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.7 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 3.9 % between 2023 and 2031.

Anthelmintics work by targeting the nervous system or metabolic processes of these parasites, thereby effectively paralyzing or killing them and allowing the body to expel them.

Anthelmintic Drugs Market – A Deeper Insight

The anthelmintic drugs market is driven by multiple factors that boost demand and spur market growth. A key driver is the widespread prevalence of parasitic infections, particularly in areas with inadequate sanitation and hygiene.

Helminths, including trematodes, nematodes, and cestodes, pose a significant global health threat, particularly as existing medications like diethylcarbamazine, benzimidazoles, praziquantel, and ivermectin face the growing risk of resistance. This potential resistance threatens to undermine the progress made in controlling helminth infections.

One of the key objectives of the World Health Organization (WHO) is to eliminate or manage these tropical diseases. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), countries with the highest prevalence of helminth infections include Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala, Bolivia, Honduras, Haiti, Peru, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.

The increase in incidence of helminth infections in these regions is largely attributed to inadequate sanitation facilities such as poorly maintained septic tanks and ventilated pit latrines. Research indicates that a single gram of feces from an infected individual can contain up to 100 parasite eggs, thereby contributing to the spread of these infections and, in turn, driving the growth of the market.

To combat the widespread prevalence of helminth infections, the WHO/PAHO has recommended mass drug administration interventions. These include the distribution of mebendazole (500 mg) or albendazole (400 mg) to high-risk groups, such as pre-schoolers, school-aged children, women of childbearing age, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. These efforts are crucial in reducing the global burden of helminth infections and highlight the importance of expanding access to effective anthelmintic treatments.

Additionally, growing awareness of the importance of deworming in both - human and animal health contributes to the market's expansion. Technological advancements in drug formulation and delivery systems are also enhancing treatment effectiveness and patient compliance, further fueling market growth.

An alternative approach to promoting anthelmintic drug discovery is to reduce costs by adopting research strategies that enhance the efficiency of drug innovation. Open-source drug discovery is one such model, aiming to make the research process entirely transparent. This approach offers several radical advantages over traditional drug discovery methods and is expected to drive growth of the market.

Anthelmintic Drugs Market (駆虫薬市場) Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 2.6 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 3.7 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.9% No. of Pages 247 Pages Segments covered Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, Target Pathogen, Distribution Channel

Leading Key Players Operating in the Global Industry

Manufacturers of anthelmintic drugs play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics, thereby influencing everything from research and development to distribution and marketing. Their contributions further play a vital role in ensuring the availability of anthelmintic drugs across both - human and veterinary markets.

Moreover, their innovations drive competition, leading to improvements in drug efficacy, safety, and administration methods. Beyond product development, manufacturers are also key players in regulatory compliance and market expansion efforts, exerting significant influence on the overall growth and trajectory of the anthelmintic drugs market.

Anthelmintic Drugs Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific generated the largest market value during the projected period. The region is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The market in North America is being driven by several key factors. First and foremost, the rising incidence of helminth infections, particularly among population with limited access to healthcare and sanitation facilities, is fueling the demand for these drugs.

While helminth infections are more prevalent in developing regions, pockets of at-risk populations in North America—such as immigrants from endemic areas, travelers, and individuals in rural or underserved communities—are also susceptible. This has prompted increased awareness and a corresponding demand for effective treatment options.

Leading Players Operating in the Global Market

Novartis AG, Zoetis, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cipla Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc. (Intervet Inc.), and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH are some of the leading players operating in the global market.

Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Benzimidazole

Piperazine

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Application

Human

Parenchymal Neurocysticercosis

Gastrointestinal Infections

Animal

Target Pathogen

Ascaris Lumbricoides (Roundworm)

Trichuris Trichiura (Whipworm)

Enterobius Vermicularis (Pinworm)

Ancylostoma Duodenale (Hookworm)

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Veterinary Pharmacies

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

