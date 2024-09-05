Action1 Expands into Australia with Cloud Service Hosted in Sydney

Houston, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action1, a provider of an integrated real-time vulnerability discovery and automated patch management solution, is proud to announce its expansion into the Australian market. As part of this expansion, Action1 will establish a local team. Additionally, the company will host its services in a data center located in Sydney—becoming the first U.S. vendor specializing in patch management to do so in Australia. This move is driven by a growing need among local organizations to protect their endpoints against escalating cyber threats and comply with the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) Essential Eight strategies, while maintaining the highest standards of data sovereignty and security.

According to the 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report, vulnerability exploitation as a source of data breaches surged by 180% last year. In response to this growing threat, the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) has developed and regularly updates the Essential Eight Maturity Model, which requires organizations to maintain short timeframes for patching security vulnerabilities. By establishing a local presence in Australia, Action1 is better positioned to help local organizations address these challenges and assist them in developing vulnerability remediation and patching strategies strongly aligned with their needs.

Action1 customer database in Australia has increased by 53% in H1 2024, representing clients from the region's most influential and critical sectors such as government, education, healthcare, and construction.

“With over ten years of experience living and working in Australia with various software companies, I understand how vital it is for them to invest in technology to maintain a competitive edge globally. They are highly security-conscious and aware of the risks of tech being compromised. The decision to enhance our offerings by providing data residency in Australia was significantly driven by requests from them, especially from Australian federal government clients,” said Branden Boag, Director of Sales & Alliances at Action1.

"Action1’s automation makes it easy to ensure all patches are applied within the timeframes required by the Essential Eight Framework and to manage the remediation process from a single dashboard, keeping us ahead in terms of security. Additionally, we value that it is a highly secure platform certified for ISO 27001 and SOC 2, and the ability to host locally on Australian soil is significant to satisfy our data sovereignty concerns and requirements," said Shaun D'Monte, Senior Systems Administrator at Linkforce.

Looking ahead, Action1 plans to expand its team to further grow its presence in the Australian market and increase partnerships over the coming year.

About Action1

Action1 reinvents patch management with an infinitely scalable, highly secure, cloud-native platform configurable in 5 minutes—and it just works, with no VPN needed. Featuring unified OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and integrated real-time vulnerability assessment, it enables autonomous patch compliance that preempts ransomware and security risks, all while eliminating costly routine labor. Trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally, Action1 is certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.