Manual Cutting Equipment Market to record USD 24.6 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The manual cutting equipment market is predicted to hit USD 24.6 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The rising number of employees in the construction industry further bolsters the demand in the market. As construction projects expand globally, particularly in emerging economies, the need for reliable and efficient manual cutting equipment is expected to rise, driving significant market growth.

The oxy-fuel segment will witness substantial growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by its wide adoption in metal cutting and welding applications. Oxy-fuel technology, which uses a combination of oxygen and fuel gases to cut metals, is favored for its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and ability to cut through thick materials. This technology is extensively used in the construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, where precise and powerful cutting capabilities are essential. The growing demand for durable and efficient cutting tools in heavy industries, in line with ongoing technological advancements that enhance oxy-fuel performance, is expected to solidify the segment position in the manual cutting equipment market.

The construction segment will register significant growth by 2032, driven by the increasing number of infrastructure projects worldwide. Manual cutting equipment plays a crucial role in construction activities, including metal fabrication, structural steel cutting, and pipeline installations. As urbanization continues to accelerate, particularly in developing regions, the demand for reliable cutting tools that can handle diverse materials and complex tasks is expected to surge. Additionally, the construction sector's focus on sustainability and precision in project execution further boosts the demand for advanced manual cutting equipment. This segment growth is poised to be a key driver of the overall manual cutting equipment market expansion.





Europe will register a remarkable market CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by the region's emphasis on technological innovation and sustainable construction practices. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are at the forefront of adopting advanced manual cutting equipment, supported by strict safety regulations and the region's strong industrial base. Moreover, Europe's focus on infrastructure modernization and green building initiatives is fostering the demand for cutting-edge manual cutting tools that meet high standards of efficiency and environmental responsibility. As the construction industry in Europe continues to evolve, the manual cutting equipment market is expected to experience substantial growth, solidifying the region's position as a key contributor to the global market.

Key players in the manual cutting equipment industry include Ador Welding Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Koike Aronson, Inc., Hypertherm, Inc., Fronius International GmbH, CERATIZIT S.A., DAIHEN Corporation, Air Liquide, GCE Holding AB, GENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, Colfax Corporation, Enovis, ICS Cutting Tools, Inc., Jet Edge, Inc., Kennametal Inc.

In response to the increasing demand for precision and efficiency, companies in the manual cutting equipment market are innovating with advanced tools and technologies. Enhanced product offerings, like those from Hypertherm and Fronius International, are designed to meet diverse cutting needs across industries. This focus on precision and versatility is driving growth, reflecting the market's expansion and evolving user requirements.

