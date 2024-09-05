Míla Holding hf.

Storhofdi 22-30,

110 Reykjavik,

Iceland

Míla Holding hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Consolidated condensed interim financial statements, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of Míla Holding hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting on 3 September 2024.

The financial statements can be found on the Company’s website: https://www.mila.is/um-milu/fjarmal/