Immunovant to Host Graves’ Disease Program Update on September 9, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host an investor webcast on Monday, September 9th at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide an update on its Graves’ Disease (GD) program.

The update will consist of new epidemiologic data characterizing the potentially addressable market, additional results from the Phase 2 study of batoclimab, and an overview of the IMVT-1402 development program in GD.

Webcast Details

The company will host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 9th. Please click here to register for the event. The live webcast will also be available under the News & Events section of Immunovant’s website. A replay of the event and presentation will be available immediately following the event.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com .

Investor Contact:

Renee Barnett, MBA

Chief Financial Officer

Immunovant, Inc.

info@immunovant.com

Source: Immunovant Inc.