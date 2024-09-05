Human Centric Lighting Market Global Report 2023-2033: Mass-Production Capabilities Boost LED and OLED Adoption in HCL

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Centric Lighting Market - Global Forecast 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a market study and forecast of the use of LED light engines, lighting management LED Drivers control interface modules/devices (DALI, DMX, other), lighting sensors, switches, dimmers units, and other control units that are initially and primarily used with Human Centric Lighting (HCL) as the primary objective and initial consideration.

According to the report, the worldwide consumption value of specified modules/devices in solid-state lighting (SSL), which includes LEDs currently and eventually OLEDs, for the initial and primary purpose in Human Centric Lighting (HCL), reached an estimated $2.407 billion in 2023. The use of these devices/modules is forecasted to increase to nearly $6.75 billion in 2028. The study forecasts the value will increase rapidly at an average annual growth rate of just-over 23% during the 1st-half of the forecast timeframe (2023-2028) and an impressive but slower-pace of just-over 19.2% during the 2nd-half (2028-2033), and eventually reaching nearly $16.25 billion in 2033.

Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data. Also, all values and prices in this report are at factory as-shipped levels, and are in current dollars, which includes the effect of a forecasted 5 percent annual inflation rate over the forecast period.

This study provides a 10-year global forecast and analysis (2023-2033) of the use of the specified HCL modules/devices for use in offices/work area; shopping centers/stores; hospitality, healthcare; and other various other applications.

According to the study, the automatic assembly and test manufacturing process for selected solid-state lighting (SSL) products allow for mass-production capability. In addition, over the next few years, the average selling prices of the applicable products used in the specified Human Centric Lighting applications (HCL) will be driven lower, largely due production efficiencies, yield improvements (aided by quality controls), competition (both market competition and technology competition), marketing/sales distribution improvements, and other factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Human Centric Lighting Product Examples

1.3 Technology Research Summaries - Human Centric Lighting

1.4 Software Considerations for Human Centric Lighting

1.5 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview

2. Global Market Forecast - Human Centric Lighting

2.1 Overview

2.2 America Market Forecast (USA and Rest of America)

2.3 EMEA Market Forecast

2.4 APAC Market Forecast

3. LED Lighting: Competitive Analysis/Market Opportunity Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Market Opportunity Analysis - Market Dynamics

3.1.2 Market Opportunity/Sales Channels

3.2 Company Profiles - General Lighting

3.3 Competitor Global Market Share (2023) Human Centric Lighting Modules/Devices

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Human Centric Lighting Market Forecast Data Base (Explanation: Excel Worksheets)

Addendum - Microsoft Excel File

Companies Featured

A-Bright Incorporated

AbstractAVR

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (ABL)

AFX, Inc.

ALPHABET Lighting (Ledra Brands, Inc.)

American Bright Optoelectronics Corp.

Amerlux, LLC.

ams AG (Including ams OSRAM)

Analog Devices, Inc.

Arduino

Asia Unique LED Lighting Co., Ltd.

Aurora Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL)

Biological Innovation and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS)

Bridgelux, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CITELUM (Groupe EDF)

Citizen Electronics Company, Limited

CLARUS Korea/CLARUS UK (Jungho Group)

Cree LED (SGH)

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Current Lighting Solutions, LLC (American Industrial Partners - AIP)

Derungs Licht AG (the Waldmann Group)

Dialight

Display Lighting Ltd.

Dow Corning Electronics (Dow)

Eaton Corporation plc (Cooper Lighting)

EcoSense Lighting

Energy Source Group, an Energy Savings Company

Epistar Corporation

ESYLUX GmbH

Everlight Electronics Company Limited

Fagerhult (AB Fagerhult)

Feit Electric

Finetechnix Company, Ltd. (Fine Group)

Flex LTD.

Fulham Company, Inc.

GE Lighting - A Savant Company

GlacialLight Inc.

Glamox

Green Creative (Harbour Group)

GuangZhou Lovely Lighting Co., Ltd

Harvatek International

Helvar

High Power Lighting Corp. (HPLighting)

Horner Lighting Group (Horner APG, LLC.)

Independence LED Lighting, LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Intelligent LED Solutions (ILS) - Intelligent Group Solutions Ltd (IGS)

Intematix Corporation

JESCO Lighting

Johnson Controls

Kenall Manufacturing Company

KKDC

L&S LED Company

LED Luks

LEDMOTIVE

LEDtronics

LEDVANCE GmbH - MLS Co., LTD. (MLS)

Legrand S.A.

LEISO Lighting (DongGuan) Tech., Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing Company / ConTech Lighting / Intense Lighting

Lextar Electronics (AU Optronics)

LF Illumination, LLC

LG Innotek

Liton Lighting

LSI Industries Inc.

Lumenia d.o.o.

Lumileds Holding B.V.

Luming Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Luminus Devices (San'an Optoelectronics Co., Ltd / Lightera Corporation)

LUMITECH Produktion und Entwicklung GmbH (LUMITECH)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Marvell (Marvell Technology Group Ltd; Marvell Semiconductor, Inc)

MAXIC Technology Corporation

MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Molex LLC

Navray Korea Company, Ltd.

NexLight (Northport Engineering Group)

Nichia Corporation

Nualight

OKELI Lighting Co., Ltd

Oktalite Lichttechnik GmbH (TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG)

ON Semiconductor

OPPLE

Panasonic Corporation

Power Integrations, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Richtek Technology Corporation

ROHM Company Ltd.

Samjin Company Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Allegro MicroSystems)

SemiLEDs Corporation

Senslite Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor

Sharp Corp, Sharp Microelectronics, Sharp Devices

Sheenly Lighting Co. Ltd

Signify N.V. (formerly known as Philips Lighting N.V)

Silergy Corporation

STG Aerospace Limited

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel Group)

Toshiba Materials Company, Ltd.

Vossloh-Schwabe Deutschland GmbH

WAC Lighting

Zencontrol

Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od5d5o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.