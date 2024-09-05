Auddia Announces Industry First AI Podcast Player Added to faidr

Forward+ and Chapter Visualization Leverage Auddia’s Advanced AI Technology to Introduce Leading Podcast Listening Experience

Technology Now Available on iOS With Android Targeted for Q4

Features are First Clearly Differentiated Offerings for Podcast Listening on faidr

BOULDER, CO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content, today announced it recently launched two new differentiated features for podcast listening on the iOS faidr mobile application, Forward+ and Chapter Visualization.

Both features are built on the Company’s proprietary audio classification AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology for podcasting. Forward+ allows a user to skip forward to the end of the segment being played with a single touch, and Chapter Visualization shows the user where segment breaks are in the episode within the progress bar of the player.

"For each of the audio content categories we have in the faidr app, our strategy is to develop and launch clearly differentiated experiences within each," said Michael Lawless, Auddia CEO. "Forward+ and Chapter Visualization are industry-first approaches to meeting podcast listeners where they are by enabling a far more efficient and intelligent experience for the process of skipping forward. We believe this capability will further differentiate faidr as the best platform for listening to podcasts."

Unlike Seamless, a beta feature that pays podcast partners per play while allowing users to listen to ad-reduced podcast episodes without manually skipping, and which requires a subscription after the beta program expires, both Forward+ and Chapter Visualization are available on hundreds of podcasts and are free features for all users.

The Company is further leveraging its AI platform for audio to introduce additional industry first capabilities that will be announced as they become available.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.