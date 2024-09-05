Aclarion Launches Surgeon Partnership to Apply Nociscan’s AI Technology to Personal Injury and Workers Compensation Market

Justin Kubeck, M.D. of Ocean Pain and Spine in Toms River, NJ Will Lead a Statewide Network of Providers That Use Nociscan to Better Serve This Important Segment of Low Back Pain Population

Average Settlement in New Jersey for Personal Injury Claims Involving the Neck and Back is $918,967

Work-related Accidents Which Cause Neck and Back Injuries Have a National Average Settlement of $148,750

BROOMFIELD, CO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today the launch of a program to develop a statewide network of providers in New Jersey to utilize Nociscan throughout the personal injury and workers compensation population.

Justin Kubeck, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and founder of Ocean Pain and Spine in Toms River, NJ will initiate a focused effort to improve the objective evaluation of chronic low back pain patients throughout the complex personal injury and workers compensation system that aims to provide the right treatments and financial compensation to patients suffering from injury.

“The personal injury and workers compensation ecosystem involves a discrete number of judges and lawyers who work to adjudicate claims leveraging the expertise of physicians dedicated to understanding this unique segment of the healthcare system. The nature of these claims mandates an objective and definitive diagnosis, knowing that the diagnosis may well be challenged in a legal setting. The use of Nociscan can be a powerful objective measurement tool to provide a strong case for supporting an appropriate treatment pathway,” said Dr. Kubeck. “Over the next several months, I will be working to educate the network of judges and lawyers who determine the appropriateness of recommended treatments on the value Nociscan brings to my patients and the value I think it can bring to improving the workers compensation and personal injury evaluation process.”

Workers compensation and personal injury claims involving the neck and back have significant financial implications for workers, employers, and insurance companies. Although there are many factors that go into the final settlement or jury verdict associated with these cases, whether surgical intervention is required or not is often a clear delineating point for the size of the settlement. Because Nociscan directly measures biomarkers in the lumbar disc correlated to pain and structural integrity, Nociscan is positioned to provide important objective data that providers can use as they formulate and defend their recommended treatment plan.

Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer of Aclarion, commented, “Once established in New Jersey, we will target other markets throughout the United States to replicate the success of the NJ market. We believe this population is the perfect fit for the use of advanced biomarker identifications correlated to pain and available exclusively through the Nociscan platform.”

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

