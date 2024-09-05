Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market is Projected to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR, Expected to Hit USD US$ 1.66 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR

Rockville, MD , Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by Fact.MR places the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market at a valuation of US$ 1 billion in 2024 and has forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034. Sodium lauryl sulfate is efficient at reducing the surface tension of aqueous solutions, making it a perfect fit in a variety of end-use products.



In addition to dental care, soap is a popular product that people use daily. Sodium lauryl sulfate is use in soap production to provide a rich lather and effective cleansing action. As soap demand increases, so will SLS sales. SLS is an alkaline anionic surfactant utilized in pharmaceutical goods as an emulsifier, penetration enhancer, and solubilizer. This has progressively expanded sodium lauryl sulfate sales as the pharmaceutical industry expands its global sales of medications.

Sodium lauryl sulfates are commonly found in home cleaning goods, including laundry detergent, spray cleansers, and dishwashing detergents. Government hygiene awareness campaigns, such as India's Swachh Bharat Mission, are likely to boost the detergent and cleaning product sectors by increasing sodium lauryl sulfate output. The rise of e-commerce, as well as the proliferation of washing machines in developing countries, is driving up global demand for laundry detergents containing sodium lauryl sulfate.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10067

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global sodium lauryl sulfate market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.66 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. The East Asian SLS market is projected to be worth US$ 636.9 million by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. By 2034, North America is projected to occupy a market share of 29.1%.

The market in Mexico is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Japan is projected to account for a market share of 28.8% in East Asia by the end of 2034.

in East Asia by the end of 2034. The soap & detergents segment is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.

“Use of sodium lauryl sulfate into cosmetics and detergents is driving market expansion amid government hygiene initiatives. Its inclusion in institutional and industrial cleaning solutions is also benefitting manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market:

BASF SE · Clariant · Solvay · Sasol · Merck KGaA · Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. · Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. · Henkel AG & Co. · Stepan Company · Shanghai Youyang Industrial Co. · Acme-Hardesty Company

Large Industrial Base in United States Attracting Manufacturers:

The United States of America has large industrial complexes, producing tons of goods across sectors like medicine, cosmetics, and cleaning. With sodium lauryl sulfate as a key component in these products, demand for SLS is skyrocketing. Suppliers worldwide are establishing operations here to capitalize on this opportunity and solidify their dominance. Government initiatives are further contributing to market growth, making the country a lucrative market for SLS manufacturers.

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Industry News:

In October 2018, Henkel AG & Company, Inc. introduced Persil Powergems, a revolutionary detergent that is neither liquid nor powder, but rather features lentil-shaped crystals that are more concentrated than any other washing powder.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10067

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sodium lauryl sulfate market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (liquid, dry) and application (dishwashing liquids, household detergents & cleaners, industrial cleaners, personal care products), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Key Segments of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Research:

By Product Type : Liquid Dry

By Application : Dish Washing Liquids Household Detergents & Cleaners Industrial Cleaners Personal Care Products



Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Worldwide revenue from sodium alginate sales is projected to reach US$ 215 million in 2024. The market has been studied to climb to a value of US$ 312.1 million by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2024 to 2034).

The global sodium amide market stands at US$ 723 million in 2023. Worldwide demand for sodium amide is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.8% and reach a market value of US$ 1.4 billion by 2033.

Sodium Borohydride Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Purity (12%, 95%, 97%, 98%), By Form (Crystal, Dry powder, Pellets), By End-use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Textile Industry) & By Region Forecast - Global Review 2020 to 2030

The global sodium chloride (NaCl) market is expected to reach a size of US$ 19.1 billion in 2024. As revealed in the recently updated industry report by Fact.MR, worldwide revenue from sodium chloride sales is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% and reach US$ 26.7 billion by the end of 2034.

The global sales of Sodium Chlorite Market is expected to be higher than the historical growth and the market size is expected to grow to US$ 464.6 Mn by the end of forecast during 2022 - 2032.

The global sodium cocoyl glutamate market is worth US$ 122.7 million at present and is forecast to progress at 5% CAGR to climb to a market valuation of US$ 200.3 Million by 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog