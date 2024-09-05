Tympanostomy Products Market Size to See 3.4% Annual Growth, Surpassing USD 139.7 Million by 2031| Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global tympanostomy products market (고막절개술 제품 시장) was worth US$ 103.6 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 139.7 Mn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 3.4 % between 2023 and 2031.

Tympanostomy products are medical devices used to treat chronic middle ear infections and the other related conditions. These are small, hollow cylinders made of plastic or metal that are inserted into the eardrum to allow air to enter the middle ear and prevent fluid buildup. They are also known as ear tubes, ventilation tubes, myringotomy tubes, or pressure equalization tubes.

These tools are used by healthcare professionals to place the tympanostomy tubes into the eardrum. Additionally, some systems such as Tula Tympanostomy System offer advanced features such as local anesthesia and automated tube delivery.

Tympanostomy Products Market Slice

Tympanostomy tubes, commonly referred to as grommets or ear tubes, are small cylindrical devices inserted into the eardrum to manage recurrent ear infections and related conditions. These tubes facilitate ventilation of the middle ear, equalize pressure, and assist in fluid drainage.

These products are utilized across a broad age spectrum, including infants, children, and adults, and are manufactured from materials like silicone and fluoroplastics. Available in various sizes and designs, tympanostomy tubes have seen increased adoption due to their effectiveness in treating ear infections.





The market's growth is largely driven by the rising prevalence of ear infections and the increasing adoption of tympanostomy products. For instance, according to studies, acute otitis media (OM) incidence rate is 10.85% i.e. 709 million cases each year with 51% of these occurring in under-fives. Chronic suppurative OM incidence rate is 4.76‰ i.e. 31 million cases, with 22.6% of cases occurring annually in under-fives. OM-related hearing impairment has a prevalence of 30.82 per ten thousand. Each year 21 thousand people die due to complications of OM.

Technological advancements play a critical role in this market, with innovations leading to more efficient and minimally invasive devices that enhance treatment outcomes and improve patient safety. These advancements are reducing the need for follow-up on surgeries, thereby improving overall patient care. For instance, in March 2024, Preceptis Medical, the company dedicated to providing less invasive ear tube options for children, announced the launch of its new website for the Hummingbird® Tympanostomy Tube System (TTS).

The introduction of this online resource reflects the company’s growth and increased parental and physician demand for the Hummingbird in-office ear tube procedure. The FDA-cleared device eliminates the need for general anesthesia and the operating room, and only requires a topical numbing anesthetic.

Current market trends indicate growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of early intervention for ear infections, which is significantly boosting demand for tympanostomy tubes.

Looking ahead, emerging markets present significant opportunities, driven by rising awareness of tympanostomy procedures. Favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies are expected to further support market growth by making these products more accessible and affordable.

Tympanostomy Products Market Regional Insights

• North America held the largest share in 2023. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Increase in prevalence of acute otitis media (AOM) and otitis media with effusion (OME), increase in age-related hearing issues including chronic ear infections, increased awareness among parents and healthcare providers about the benefits of early intervention for chronic ear infections, and favorable reimbursement policies by Medicare and private insurers for tympanostomy tube procedures encourage more healthcare providers to recommend them, thereby boosting market demand.

Acute otitis media (AOM) and otitis media with effusion (OME) are common in children. As the prevalence of these conditions rises, so does the demand for tympanostomy tubes, which are used to treat chronic ear infections.

For instance, research states that about 2 to 3 out of every 1,000 children in the United States are born with a detectable level of hearing loss in one or both ears. Additionally, more than 90% of deaf children are born to healthy parents and approximately 15% of American adults (37.5 million) aged 18 and above report some trouble hearing.

Leading Key Players Operating in Tympanostomy Products Industry

Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Atos Medical, Preceptis Medical, Grace Medical, Summit Medical, Inc., OtoMedics Advanced Medical Technologies, EON Meditech Pvt. Ltd., and KOKEN Co., Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the global sector.

Tympanostomy Products Market Segmentation

Product

Tube Applicators/Inserters (Disposable and Reusable)

Tympanostomy Tubes (Grommet Tubes, Intermediate Ear Tubes, and T-shaped Tubes)

Material

Fluoroplastic

Silicone

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Application

Recurrent Otitis Media with Effusion

Chronic Otitis Media

Others (Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Mastoiditis, Meningitis, etc.)

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

