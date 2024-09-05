Lexeo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering treatments for genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that Lexeo management will participate in corporate presentations and fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 1:25 PM ET Cantor 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 11:30 AM ET Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET

The events will be webcast live under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of our website. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the website following the presentations.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to transforming healthcare by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease are treated. Using a stepwise development approach, Lexeo is leveraging early proof-of-concept functional and biomarker data to advance a pipeline of cardiovascular and APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease programs.

