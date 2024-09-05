Inhalation CDMO Market Poised for Significant Expansion, projected to Hit USD 14,863.6 Million by 2034 with a 5.7% of CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inhalation CDMO market is set for robust expansion over the next decade. According to recent projections, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034. The industry's market value is anticipated to increase from USD 8,639.1 million in 2024 to an impressive USD 14,863.6 million by 2034.



As pharmaceutical companies progress toward commercialization, CDMOs extend their capabilities to encompass commercial-scale production, ensuring a smooth transition from clinical development to large-scale manufacturing. This trend reflects a strategic alignment with the pharmaceutical industry's preference for outsourcing, ultimately accelerating the development and market entry of inhalation therapies.

Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are strategically expanding their service offerings to provide holistic, end-to-end solutions. This comprehensive approach addresses the increasing demand from pharmaceutical companies for streamlined and integrated services throughout the entire drug development lifecycle. CDMOs are now positioned to offer a range of services, starting with formulation development, where they leverage their expertise to design optimal drug formulations compatible with inhalation delivery.

In response to the global push for sustainability, inhalation contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are at the forefront of a notable trend toward environmentally friendly inhalation drug delivery systems. Recognizing the environmental impact of traditional fuels, CDMOs are actively exploring and adopting eco-friendly alternatives to reduce their carbon footprint. This includes the investigation of sustainable fuels and the development of inhalation technologies with lower environmental impact. CDMOs incorporate recyclable packaging materials and embrace other sustainable practices throughout manufacturing.

Market Value of Inhalation CDMO Market by Country:

Country/Region CAGR

(2024-2034) United States 2.6% China 10.8% Japan 4.9% Germany 2.3% Spain 3.8%

Inhalation CDMO Market: Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Inhalation CDMO market, covering market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It includes a detailed segmentation analysis by service type, therapeutic application, and geographical regions. The report also highlights competitive dynamics, offering insights into the key players and their market strategies.

Market’s Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:



The increasing burden of respiratory diseases, combined with advancements in inhalation drug delivery technologies, is a major determinant of market growth. Trends such as the rising popularity of combination therapies, the development of biologic inhalation products, and the adoption of digital health solutions to monitor inhaler usage are driving the market forward.

Opportunities lie in the development of personalized inhalation therapies and the expansion of CDMO capabilities to support clinical trials for innovative drug-device combinations. Additionally, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer significant growth potential due to increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of respiratory health.

Key Takeaways from the Inhalation CDMO Market Study:

By product, metered dose inhalers (MDIs) are set to exhibit a lucrative CAGR of 7.4% by 2034.

by 2034. By technology, manual inhalers held a 94.5% market value share in 2023.

market value share in 2023. By indication, asthma held the leading market value share of 37.4% in 2023.

in 2023. Among end-users, big pharmaceutical companies dominated the market and held a value share of 45.3% in 2023.

in 2023. North America is the primary region, holding a substantial value share of 37.3% in 2023.







"The pharmaceutical industry's growing trend of outsourcing non-core activities, including inhalation drug development, fuels the demand for CDMO services worldwide," Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Drivers and Opportunities:

The Inhalation CDMO market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and the rising demand for inhalation-based drug delivery systems. In addition, the growing outsourcing trends in the pharmaceutical industry are encouraging companies to partner with CDMOs for specialized inhalation drug development services.

The development of biosimilar and biologics for respiratory diseases, coupled with the introduction of innovative drug delivery devices, presents new growth opportunities. Furthermore, the need for cost-efficient and scalable manufacturing processes is prompting pharmaceutical companies to rely on CDMOs for end-to-end solutions, from drug development to commercialization.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are directed towards collaborative innovation, with pharmaceutical companies and outsourcing partners working together to advance technologies, overcome challenges, and bring novel therapies to market.

For instance,

In September 2022, Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG collaborated to develop an innovative ready-to-use vial platform for the pharmaceutical industry.



Key Players of Inhalation CDMO Market:

Recipharm AB. AptarGroup, Inc. Hovione. Vectura Group Ltd. Nemera. Kindeva. H&T Presspart. Sanner GmbH. Stevanato Group. Medspray. ICONOVO AB. Lonza. Gerresheimer AG. Catalent. Patheon N.V. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.). Lubrizol Life Science. Enteris BioPharma. Cambrex Corporation. INKE. Piramal Pharma Limited. Lupin



Inhalation CDMO Market Segmentation by Category:

By Service:

Formulation Development

Device Development and Manufacturing

Clinical Manufacturing

Scale-up and Tech Transfer

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Technology and Innovation

Regulatory Assistance

Analytical Services

By Product:

API API Substrate Large Molecule Small Molecule

Inhalation Platform Dry Powder Inhaler (DPIs) Metered Dose Inhaler (MDIs) Soft Mist Inhaler



By Company Size:

Large

Medium

Small





By Scale of Operation:

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa



German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Inhalations-CDMO wird in den nächsten zehn Jahren robust expandieren. Jüngsten Prognosen zufolge wird erwartet, dass der Markt von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,7 % wachsen wird. Es wird erwartet, dass der Marktwert der Branche von 8.639,1 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 auf beeindruckende 14.863,6 Mio. USD im Jahr 2034 steigen wird.

Während Pharmaunternehmen auf dem Weg zur Kommerzialisierung voranschreiten, erweitern CDMOs ihre Fähigkeiten auf die Produktion im kommerziellen Maßstab und gewährleisten so einen reibungslosen Übergang von der klinischen Entwicklung zur Großproduktion. Dieser Trend spiegelt eine strategische Ausrichtung auf die Vorliebe der Pharmaindustrie für Outsourcing wider, was letztlich die Entwicklung und den Markteintritt von Inhalationstherapien beschleunigt.

Auftragsentwicklungs- und -fertigungsunternehmen (CDMOs) erweitern strategisch ihr Serviceangebot, um ganzheitliche End-to-End-Lösungen anzubieten. Dieser umfassende Ansatz trägt der steigenden Nachfrage von Pharmaunternehmen nach optimierten und integrierten Dienstleistungen über den gesamten Lebenszyklus der Arzneimittelentwicklung Rechnung. CDMOs sind nun in der Lage, eine Reihe von Dienstleistungen anzubieten, beginnend mit der Formulierungsentwicklung, wo sie ihr Know-how nutzen, um optimale Arzneimittelformulierungen zu entwickeln, die mit der inhalativen Verabreichung kompatibel sind.

Als Reaktion auf das weltweite Streben nach Nachhaltigkeit stehen die Auftragsentwicklungs- und -herstellungsorganisationen (CDMOs) für Inhalations-Auftragsentwickler und -hersteller (CDMOs) an der Spitze eines bemerkenswerten Trends hin zu umweltfreundlichen Inhalationssystemen für die Verabreichung von Inhalationsmedikamenten. CDMOs haben die Umweltauswirkungen traditioneller Kraftstoffe erkannt und erforschen und übernehmen aktiv umweltfreundliche Alternativen, um ihren CO2-Fußabdruck zu reduzieren. Dazu gehören die Erforschung nachhaltiger Kraftstoffe und die Entwicklung von Inhalationstechnologien mit geringerer Umweltbelastung. CDMOs verwenden recycelbare Verpackungsmaterialien und setzen bei der Herstellung auf andere nachhaltige Praktiken.

Marktwert des Inhalations-CDMO-Marktes nach Ländern:

Land/Region CAGR (2024-2034) USA 2.60 % China 10.80 % Japan 4.90 % Deutschland 2.30 % Spanien 3.80 %

CDMO-Markt für Inhalationen: Umfang des Berichts

Dieser Bericht bietet eine eingehende Analyse des globalen CDMO-Marktes für Inhalationen und deckt Markttrends, Wachstumstreiber, Herausforderungen und Chancen ab. Es enthält eine detaillierte Segmentierungsanalyse nach Leistungstyp, therapeutischer Anwendung und geografischen Regionen. Der Bericht beleuchtet auch die Wettbewerbsdynamik und bietet Einblicke in die Hauptakteure und ihre Marktstrategien.

Die wichtigsten Determinanten des Marktes für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen:

Die zunehmende Belastung durch Atemwegserkrankungen in Kombination mit Fortschritten bei der Inhalation von Arzneimittelverabreichungstechnologien ist eine wichtige Determinante für das Marktwachstum. Trends wie die steigende Beliebtheit von Kombinationstherapien, die Entwicklung biologischer Inhalationsprodukte und die Einführung digitaler Gesundheitslösungen zur Überwachung der Inhalationsnutzung treiben den Markt voran.

Chancen liegen in der Entwicklung personalisierter Inhalationstherapien und dem Ausbau der CDMO-Fähigkeiten zur Unterstützung klinischer Studien für innovative Arzneimittel-Geräte-Kombinationen. Darüber hinaus bieten die Schwellenländer im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum und in Lateinamerika aufgrund der zunehmenden Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und des steigenden Bewusstseins für die Gesundheit der Atemwege ein erhebliches Wachstumspotenzial.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der CDMO-Marktstudie für Inhalationen:

Nach Produkten aufgeschlüsselt, werden Dosierinhalatoren (MDIs) bis 2034 eine lukrative CAGR von 7,4 % aufweisen.

aufweisen. Nach Technologie hatten manuelle Inhalatoren im Jahr 2023 einen Marktanteil von 94,5 %.

Nach Indikationen hatte Asthma im Jahr 2023 mit 37,4 % den führenden Marktwertanteil.

den führenden Marktwertanteil. Bei den Endverbrauchern dominierten große Pharmaunternehmen den Markt und hielten im Jahr 2023 einen Wertanteil von 45,3 %.

Nordamerika ist mit einem erheblichen Wertanteil von 37,3 % im Jahr 2023 die wichtigste Region.



"Der wachsende Trend der Pharmaindustrie zum Outsourcing von nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehörenden Aktivitäten, einschließlich der Entwicklung von Inhalationsmedikamenten, treibt die Nachfrage nach CDMO-Dienstleistungen weltweit an." Sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Treiber und Chancen:

Der Markt für Inhalations-CDMO wird in erster Linie durch die zunehmende Prävalenz von Atemwegserkrankungen und die steigende Nachfrage nach inhalationsbasierten Arzneimittelverabreichungssystemen angetrieben. Darüber hinaus ermutigen die wachsenden Outsourcing-Trends in der Pharmaindustrie Unternehmen, mit CDMOs zusammenzuarbeiten, um spezialisierte Dienstleistungen für die Entwicklung von Inhalationsmedikamenten anzubieten.

Die Entwicklung von Biosimilars und Biologika für Atemwegserkrankungen in Verbindung mit der Einführung innovativer Drug Delivery Devices bietet neue Wachstumschancen. Darüber hinaus veranlasst der Bedarf an kosteneffizienten und skalierbaren Herstellungsprozessen Pharmaunternehmen, sich auf CDMOs zu verlassen, um End-to-End-Lösungen zu erhalten, von der Arzneimittelentwicklung bis zur Kommerzialisierung.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die Hauptakteure sind auf kollaborative Innovation ausgerichtet, wobei Pharmaunternehmen und Outsourcing-Partner zusammenarbeiten, um Technologien voranzutreiben, Herausforderungen zu meistern und neuartige Therapien auf den Markt zu bringen.

Zum Beispiel

Im September 2022 haben die Stevanato Group und die Gerresheimer AG gemeinsam eine innovative, gebrauchsfertige Fläschchenplattform für die pharmazeutische Industrie entwickelt.



Hauptakteure des Inhalations-CDMO-Marktes:

Recipharm AB. AptarGroup, Inc. Hovione. Vectura Group GmbH Nemera. Kindeva. H&T Presspart. Sanner GmbH. Stevanato-Gruppe. Medspray. ICONOVO AB. Lonza. Gerresheimer AG. Katalant. Patheon N.V. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.). Lubrizol Biowissenschaften. Enteris BioPharma. Cambrex Corporation. INKE. Piramal Pharma Limited. Lupine



Marktsegmentierung für Inhalations-CDMO nach Kategorie:

Nach Service:

Entwicklung der Formulierung

Geräteentwicklung und -herstellung

Klinische Herstellung

Scale-up und Technologietransfer

Qualitätskontrolle und Qualitätssicherung

Technologie und Innovation

Regulatorische Unterstützung

Analytische Dienstleistungen

Nach Produkt:

API API-Substrat Großes Molekül Kleines Molekül

Plattform für Inhalation Trockenpulver-Inhalator (DPIs) Dosierinhalator (MDIs) Weicher Nebel-Inhalator



Nach Unternehmensgröße:

Groß

Mittel

Klein



Nach Betriebsgröße:

Präklinische

Klinisch

Kommerziell





Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Ostasien

Südasien und Pazifik

Westeuropa

Osteuropa

Naher Osten und Afrika



Author



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

