ECARX Powers Global Launch of the Lynk & Co. Z10 Flagship Luxury Sedan

SHANGHAI, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology company, and AMD, the high performance and adaptive computing leader, today congratulated Lynk & Co. on the first deliveries of the Lynk & Co. Z10 flagship luxury sedan, which integrates ECARX’s Makalu® computing platform powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 processors. Dr. Lisa Su, Chairman and CEO of AMD, extends compliments through a video on the launch event of Z10.



The Lynk & Co Z10 officially debuted in Sweden in June 2024, where it showcased the strength of the Makalu® computing platform and AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, setting new benchmarks for automotive digital cockpit innovation. The Makalu® computing platform is the first to use AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors with integrated AMD Radeon™_Graphics, allowing for unparalleled 3D graphics, security, and entertainment features. This platform is unique in the industry, offering state-of-the-art processing capabilities which help ensure robust support for future software enhancements.

ECARX Cloudpeak® software stack plays a crucial role in harnessing the full potential of the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor. Cloudpeak is a fully flexible, modular platform created to provide global automotive OEMs with a customizable and intelligent platform for the state-of-the-art infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems in the market today. Leveraging the optimized performance offered by AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, Cloudpeak is networked to the vehicle's comprehensive suite of ADAS features and manages the seamless integration of all the information a Z10 driver needs, including navigation instructions from Flyme Auto and hands-free assistance.

ECARX Chairman and CEO, Ziyu Shen, commented, “The successful launch of the Lynk & Co Z10 represents a significant milestone in our collaboration with AMD as we work together to deepen the reach of Makalu® and Cloudpeak® across the automotive sector. We are confident the launch of the Z10 is just the beginning as we work to replicate and scale this solution with other automakers. From our initial collaboration with Lynk & Co. on the 08 and 07 models, and now the Z10, the market is clearly recognizing the effectiveness and adaptability of our solutions.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany, and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6.9 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

