Prebid Announces Support for DOOH with Successful Proof of Concept

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions, today announced that Prebid now supports DOOH and confirms the framework has been tested successfully. Hivestack by Perion and Intersection pioneered the first successful end to end test within the Prebid ecosystem, proving the efficacy of the model. With initial testing complete, other SSPs can now build adapters into Prebid’s pipes.



"We’re thrilled to introduce DOOH capabilities within the Prebid ecosystem and are encouraged by the successful testing conducted by Perion’s Hivestack and Intersection," said Mike Racic, President of Prebid.org. "As our DOOH ecosystem begins to expand, our focus is on promoting broader adoption of these adapters to foster a more competitive and dynamic auction environment."

Intersection has been an innovator in the programmatic DOOH space and was one of the first OOH media owners to implement an in-house header bidding solution to make it easier for partners to tap into their inventory. With adoption of this new DOOH support by both supply and demand-side partners growing, it’s important for more SSPs to develop or activate their DOOH adapters to enable further testing and ensure auction dynamics remain competitive.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Prebid and Hivestack on building this capability and subsequent proof of concept for the DOOH space,” said Nitin Shriram, Chief Technology Officer at Intersection. “With this new integration, we can now open up our inventory directly to omni-channel, vertical demand sources that currently have a Prebid server adapter— with very minimal integration effort.”

"The successful completion of the first end-to-end test of the Prebid framework applied to DOOH represents a huge milestone for the DOOH industry and we are proud to have played a pivotal role", said Mina Naguib, Chief Technology Officer at Hivestack by Perion. "Perion’s Hivestack has been committed to supporting the enhancement of the Prebid framework since the first foray into DOOH was announced in 2022. Following this test, there is now an exciting opportunity to enable Prebid's open source, unified auction framework for programmatic DOOH trading, opening up these adapters to more SSPs and further shaping the future of the ad tech ecosystem."

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

