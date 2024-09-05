Eccogene Appoints Glenn Reicin as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Mass. and SHANGHAI, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eccogene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions, today announced the appointment of Glenn Reicin, MBA as Chief Financial Officer.



“It is a pleasure to welcome Glenn to the Eccogene executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer,” said Jingye Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Eccogene. “With over three decades of experience in the healthcare industry, Glenn has successfully led strategies for both private and public financings and has played an integral role in building infrastructures that support company growth and pipeline expansion. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand our clinical footprint in the U.S. and advance our pipeline of novel oral small molecule therapeutics intentionally designed for synergistic use alongside a GLP-1 receptor agonist. We believe that with a combination approach, anchored in GLP-1, we can more effectively treat obesity and associated comorbidities such as MASH, osteoarthritis and diabetes—which collectively affect millions of patients around the world.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Eccogene at this pivotal moment of growth for the Company,” said Mr. Reicin. “Eccogene has rapidly built a premier pipeline in the metabolic disease space with oral clinical assets discovered via its translational research platform—including a GLP-1 receptor agonist, THR-β agonist, and SSAO inhibitor—and has also developed an exciting preclinical pipeline which includes an oral GIP receptor modulator. I look forward to working alongside the team to realize the full potential of our product candidates and make a significant impact on patient health.”

Before joining Eccogene, Mr. Reicin served as CFO at Alladapt Immunotherapeutics—a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Prior to this position, he was CFO at Sigilon Therapeutics—a public, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that he helped take public on Nasdaq. Mr. Reicin also served in various senior strategic, financial and analytical roles at Covidien, Skyline Ventures, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer and Fidelity. At Morgan Stanley, he spent 15 years as a top ranked sell side analyst. Throughout the course of his career, he has developed leadership expertise in a range of financial transactions, which include Initial Public Offerings, operations management, investing, strategic planning, commercial analyses and business development.

Mr. Reicin earned his MBA at Harvard Business School and his BA in Economics from Brandeis University.

About Eccogene



Eccogene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions. Since its founding, Eccogene has been dedicated to discovering safer and more effective oral therapies that can be used alone or synergistically with a GLP-1 receptor agonist to treat conditions beyond obesity. The Company’s diverse pipeline of small molecule candidates leverages its world-class expertise in translational research, small molecule discovery, and a deep understanding of diabetes, weight loss and cardiometabolic disease pathways. Eccogene’s oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, ECC5004, is a potentially best-in-class asset, which was licensed to AstraZeneca. Eccogene also has clinical programs underway that target THR-β and SSAO, as well as preclinical programs targeting proven pathways, such as GIP. For more information, please visit www.eccogene.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

