VYRE Network Partners with Moving Pictures Media Group to Create Original Programming Content

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYRE Network, a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company (“VYRE” or the “Company” – OTC: CAPV) is pleased to announce its partnership with Moving Pictures Media Group (“MPMG”) to create original content that will be monetized through the VYRE eco-system of streaming channels and other AVOD, SVOD and theatrical revenue opportunities.



MPMG is a full-service film production company that specializes in film project development, production, post-production, distribution, and analytics of films, as well as packaging projects to acquire production funding. MPMG’s systematic process enables filmmakers to streamline the film funding process and provides the relationships and infrastructure necessary at every stage, yielding a more efficient and effective outcome.

VYRE and Moving Pictures Media Group have identified two original projects that will be produced to kick off the partnership. VYRE will also utilize Moving Pictures Media Group production services for projects in the future that have yet to be identified.

MPMG’s vast knowledge, relationships and the opportunities that exist with their Intellectual Property, will play a pivotal role in VYRE’s overarching mission to supporting creators. Plus, they’re just good people and in alignment with our philosophy surrounding community

– Bruce Waynne, President of Vyre Music

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with VYRE! Their innovative approach and forward-thinking vision perfectly complement our extensive knowledge in film project development, production, and distribution. We are delighted to have direct access to VYRE’s streaming service, not only for our own content but also for our clients’ content in the film industry. Stay tuned for the exciting journey ahead!”

- Grace Mikolyski, Partner MPMG

The partnership will enhance the quality of VYRE’s originals, raising the bar on independent content available to VYRE’s users on the platform. In the fourth quarter of 2024 VYRE users will be able to stream new original content for FREE throughout VYRE’s media channels on VYRE.tv, and the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Smart TVs, LG, Samsung TV, Sony, and Panasonic TV’s.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. www.VYRE.tv

