L-Citrulline Market is Projected to be US$ 2,541.98 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2032 | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
The global L-citrulline market size was estimated at USD 1,613.52 million in 2023. The market is expected to rise from USD 1,695.81 million in 2024 to USD 2,541.98 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2%.
Market Introduction:
What is L-Citrulline Market?
L-citrulline, a form of citrulline, is an amino acid that is naturally produced in the body and can also be found in certain foods, such as watermelon. It is known for its role in boosting nitric oxide production, a key factor in physiological and pathological events like bone metabolism, blood flow, and the immune system. This versatility has led to research suggesting its potential uses in enhancing athletic performance, treating sickle cell disease, and addressing erectile dysfunction (ED).
L-citrulline might help lower blood pressure in people with elevated blood pressure associated with high blood pressure and heart disease. One study also suggests that L-citrulline supplements can help certain genetic disorders and health conditions such as liver disease.
Market Report Attributes
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market value in 2023
|USD 1,613.52 million
|Market value by 2032
|USD 2,541.98 million
|CAGR
|5.2% from 2024 to 2032
|Base year
|2023
|Historical data
|2019–2022
|Forecast period
|2024–2032
Key Highlights of Report:
- The market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as increasing applications of L-citrulline in sports nutrition and dietary supplement industries, growing recognition of L-citrulline’s health benefits, and development of L-citrulline-based products in the functional foods & beverages sector.
- The market is primarily segmented on the basis of form type, classification, distribution channel, and region.
- North America leads the global L-citrulline market.
L-Citrulline Market Key Players:
- Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.
- NutraBio Labs
- NOW Foods
- BulkSupplements
- Swanson Health Products
- GNC Holdings
- BPI Sports
- Jarrow Formulas
- Garden of Life
- BioCare Copenhagen
- AminoVITAL
- TSI Group
- Glanbia Nutritionals
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
- 360 Cut
Growth Drivers and Trends:
- Demand in Health and Fitness: The market for L-citrulline is majorly driven by the increasing emphasis on sports nutrition in the health and fitness industry. The rising trend of fitness activities and the use of dietary supplements to achieve athletic goals have led athletes and fitness enthusiasts to shift towards L-citrulline supplements. These amino acids are favored for their ability to boost performance, reduce muscle soreness, and improve recovery times.
- Product Launches: Rising consumer interest in diets loaded with health-boosting ingredients is fueling the trend of adding beneficial nutrients into everyday products. This is encouraging companies to develop new products such as energy drinks, protein bars, and functional water that includes L-citrulline. Thus, increasing product launches by companies in the L-citrulline market augments the L-citrulline market growth.
- Demand for Personalized Health Solutions: Innovations in nutrition science and technology are allowing companies to create customized L-citrulline formulations tailored to individual genetic, metabolic, or lifestyle factors. This trend is fueled by increasing consumer demand for personalized health solutions and the need for more precise dietary interventions.
Which Region Dominates L-Citrulline Market Globally?
The market holds a leading position in North America due to the trend of health consciousness and fitness among consumers. The Europe L-citrulline market follows with rising awareness of functional foods and dietary supplements. The Asia Pacific market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing health consciousness and rising disposable incomes, especially in China, Japan, and India.
Segmental Outlook:
L-Citrulline Market - Form Type Based Outlook:
- Powder
- Crystal
L-Citrulline – Classification Based Outlook:
- Food Grade
- Medical Grade
L-Citrulline Market – Distribution Channel Based Outlook:
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Pharmacy & Drug Stores
L-Citrulline Market – Regional Outlook:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
