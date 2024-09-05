NewtekOne, Inc. Reconfirms its 2024 Annual EPS Forecast in a Range of $1.85 to $2.05 per Basic and Diluted Common Share

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced today that it is reconfirming its 2024 annual earnings per share (“EPS”) forecast in a range of $1.85 to $2.05 per basic and diluted common share.



Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Despite a challenging, volatile equity market for financially related businesses, we continue to be proud of our management team for executing on our goals and metrics, satisfying the needs of our business clients and fostering the continued growth of our business model. As a company that provides best-in-class financial and business solutions to make its clients more successful, we are continuing to witness a tremendous appetite from the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) community to engage with us about how we can help SMBs grow their revenues, reduce their expenses, reduce their risk, and improve their operational efficiencies. As such, we remain comfortable with our previously issued 2024 annual EPS guidance in a range of $1.85 to $2.05 per basic and diluted common share. Additionally, we anticipate providing our 2025 business projections during our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call in early November, which we believe will continue to illustrate the growth trajectory of our business model.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.



Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and are subject to change, possibly materially. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the NewtekOne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.