lululemon athletica inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 7, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises lululemon athletica inc. ("lululemon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LULU) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between December 7, 2023 and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lululemon investors have until October 7, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) lululemon was struggling with inventory allocation issues and color palette execution issues; (2) the company's Breezethrough product launch underperformed; (3) as a result, lululemon was experiencing stagnating sales in the Americas region; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising