Colorado Drives Safer Communities and Policing Through Dramatic Expansion of ForceMetrics

DENVER, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForceMetrics , the only situational awareness data platform that empowers responders and co-responders with actionable, easily digestible information, enabling decisions prior to engagement for safer interactions, announced today it has achieved a substantial 250% growth increase in the state of Colorado over the last year. The company has seen significant adoption among public safety agencies and secondary teams, solidifying its commitment to enhancing community safety statewide.



With over 22 million records processed in Colorado, ForceMetrics has become integral to operations at multiple agencies, including the Castle Rock Police Department, Aurora Police Department, and Jefferson County 911 Communication Center, among others.

"Our growth in Colorado is a direct reflection of ForceMetrics’ commitment to empowering public safety responders with actionable intelligence that addresses community needs," said Andre McGregor, CEO of ForceMetrics. "Safety starts with understanding, so in critical moments, the ability for emergency responders to quickly make informed decisions is essential. By offering a comprehensive view of the situation, we enable responders to act decisively, fostering trust and enhancing safety. We commend Colorado for its leadership in public safety innovation."

ForceMetrics integrates data from multiple public safety sources, including primary systems of record, into a unified, AI-enriched interface. This integration allows for real-time insights and adaptive search capabilities prior to engagement, reducing response times and improving operational efficiency for public safety teams across Colorado and nationwide.

The platform's impact extends beyond law enforcement, encompassing auxiliary public safety teams such as behavioral health, code enforcement, animal services, crisis response, and community response teams. These co-responders leverage ForceMetrics' platform to optimize coordination and response in critical situations, providing well-informed support for community needs.

“Innovation is a key focus of the Castle Rock Police Department and we are always looking at ways we can leverage technology to act as a resource multiplier,” said Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley. “Our members consistently strive to provide excellent policing to keep our community safe and secure. Utilizing technology like ForceMetrics helps keep our Town consistently ranked among the safest in the nation.”

ForceMetrics remains committed to upholding the highest standards of data security and compliance. The platform is CJIS approved, SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, and is an AWS Partner that operates within its GovCloud environment, ensuring that all data is handled with utmost security and privacy protections.

About ForceMetrics

ForceMetrics is the only situational awareness data platform that empowers responders and co-responders with actionable, easily digestible information, enabling in-the-moment decisions for safer interactions. Founded by former law enforcement, ForceMetrics modernizes outdated processes and simplifies access to critical information prior to engagement, enhancing the decision-making processes of police officers, dispatchers, and co-responders with data-driven insights.

ForceMetrics’ platform consolidates data from multiple public safety sources and leverages artificial intelligence to organize and categorize data to provide immediate and critical insights prior to engagement. The company upholds the highest standards of data security and compliance and is CJIS approved, SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, and is an AWS Partner that operates within its GovCloud environment, ensuring that all data is handled with utmost security and privacy protections.

Cities, departments, and security teams rely on ForceMetrics to improve workflows, optimize performance, and provide unprecedented access to information to mitigate risks, tackle social challenges, and serve communities more effectively.

