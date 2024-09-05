Rivian to participate in Morgan Stanley’s 12th Annual Laguna Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that on Wednesday September 11, 2024, at 10:30 AM PT, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s 12th Annual Laguna Conference.

A live webcast will be available here.

