Acuvity Emerges From Stealth with $9M to Bring Comprehensive GenAI Security to the Enterprise

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuvity , creator of the most comprehensive AI security and governance platform for both employees and applications, today announced a $9 million seed funding round led by Foundation Capital, with participation from individual investors like Basil Alwan, Sri Reddy and Jonathan Siddharth. Acuvity will use the funding to accelerate the development of its products to protect the rapid expansion of AI adoption in the enterprise.



Whether employees are using GenAI applications or building and deploying AI apps that leverage LLMs, AI has the potential to both supercharge productivity and bring massive risk into the enterprise. Acuvity’s platform delivers full visibility, unique language-based access controls and real-time enforcement across all AI models, LLMs, plugins, custom apps and services without disrupting user experience.

“Most companies don't have visibility into how their employees are using GenAI platforms nor into all the risks to which they are exposed,” said co-founder and CEO Satyam Sinha. “Employees may be accessing them against policy, leaking data inadvertently or proliferating risky AI content into the enterprise. We’re taking those risks off the table and providing the visibility and control enterprises need to accelerate AI usage with confidence.”

Acuvity’s discovery and visualization engines provide in-depth insights into all GenAI interactions and keep a comprehensive audit trail of inputs and outputs, assisting with both regulatory compliance and cost optimization. Acuvity’s platform comprises AI security and governance products that help enterprises create a policy framework for GenAI, monitor and report usage and risks, alert users of risky behavior and block and redact sensitive data from being uploaded into LLM models.

“Acuvity’s visualization capabilities alone are quite powerful,” said Tarun Raisoni, CEO and Founder, Gruve, Inc.

"The insights into the volume of interactions with GenAI platforms across our enterprise and the details of each interaction that Acuvity provided were eye-opening. It was easy to implement and gain full control with confidence regarding the secure use of AI at Maxwell,” said Rutul Davé, Co-Founder and CTO at Maxwell.

Acuvity’s platform not only governs employee accessing GenAI, it also helps companies build GenAI applications securely without slowing innovation. It creates a separation of concerns and speeds up AI application development by making AI security “pluggable,” with no code changes required once deployed.

“Pluggable AI security architecture deployed alongside AI pipelines means AI and ML application builders can innovate faster, without fear,” added Sinha. “We specifically built our platform to enable DevSecOps to implement AI security without code changes so that developers can focus on AI innovation.”

"Every enterprise CEO—whether they make computer chips or potato chips—has announced an AI strategy. But many of these companies don't have visibility into the risks associated with AI adoption," said Ashu Garg, General Partner at Foundation Capital. "Acuvity turns that risk into a business accelerator. CEOs can move quickly to leverage the latest technology, knowing Acuvity has them covered."

Sinha is a seasoned security entrepreneur who previously co-founded Aporeto (acquired by Palo Alto Networks) and played key roles at Insieme (acquired by Cisco) and TiMetra (acquired by Alcatel). He is joined by Antoine Mercadel, CTO and Co-founder, Acuvity. They have spent years together building top-tier security products, scaling businesses, and guiding customers on their security journeys. Acuvity is a​​ tight-knit team of seasoned enterprise security and AI experts, many of whom have previously worked together at Aporeto.

