Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (ZI)

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (“ZoomInfo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZI) securities between November 10, 2020 and August 5, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ZoomInfo’s financial and operational results during the Class Period had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled-forward demand for ZoomInfo’s database of digital contact information; (ii) material portions of ZoomInfo’s existing customer base were attempting to either substantially reduce their use of ZoomInfo’s product or abandon it altogether; (iii) ZoomInfo had used manipulative and coercive auto-renew policies and threats of litigation to force customers into remaining with ZoomInfo for an additional contractual term even though such customers did not want to; (iv) ZoomInfo’s coercive customer retention tactics had materially damaged ZoomInfo’s customer relationships, client franchise, and competitive advantages, and created a hidden demand cliff for costumer contract renewals in future periods; and (v) as a result of all of the above, ZoomInfo’s reported revenues, operating income, and customer and retention metrics were materially overstated.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of ZoomInfo should contact the Firm prior to the November 4, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .