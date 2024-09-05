BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYAJOY Corporation (Delaware) announces the immediate availability of JOYAJOY, a pioneering social media app, transforming the way people interact and share joy. Available now on iOS and coming soon to Android.



"JOYAJOY is the joyful place for influencers and followers to share more joy," said Andrew Edwards, CEO and Cofounder of JOYAJOY.

A New Era in Social Media: Protection and Interaction

JOYAJOY addresses the shortcomings of traditional social media by introducing innovative features that prioritize user well-being and interaction.

Protection Against Cyberbullying: JOYAJOY replaces the "Comment" button with a "Cheer" button, preventing malicious comments and adopting Joyful User Rules to promote positive responses.

Enhanced Interaction: JOYAJOY enables gamifying text, photos, and video links for interactive sharing, setting a new standard for social media interaction.

Gamified JOY Contribution: Play to add more JOY to the World

When you share joy and play games on JOYAJOY, you also help JOYAJOY to give more bread to the needy.

About JOYAJOY

JOYAJOY, the World’s 1st GAMIFIED Social Media, cultivates the joyful place for influencers and followers to share more joy.

