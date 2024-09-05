Smart Bottle Market Size is Estimated to concluding at a Valuation of US$ 434.8 million, Advance at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2034 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for smart bottles (Рынок охранных пломб) is end route to a steady growth trajectory, expected to clock a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2032. Analysts at Transparency Market Research speculate a closing valuation of US$ 434.8 million by the end of the aforementioned forecast period.

Smart bottles are designed to help people monitor and improve their hydration habits. These bottles have advanced features and technology that deliver real-time data and water consumption notifications. Smart bottles, also known as intelligent bottles, contain sensors that measure the amount of water consumed, synchronizing the data with mobile applications and allowing users to track their daily hydration levels.

These digital hydration flasks are designed to be simple to use and come in several forms and sizes, ranging from large bottles for use at home to compact bottles that can be carried anywhere. However, cost barrier presents a significant challenge for budget-conscious consumers, limiting the smart bottle market growth.

Competitive Landscape of the Smart Water Bottle Market

Major smart bottle market players are augmenting their capacity to produce styles and designs that are innovative and technologically advanced. They are incorporating advanced, diamond-coated technology to track hydration and maintain healthy habits.

Manufacturers are delivering products that encourage consumers to keep track of their daily hydration goals with glowing bottle reminders as well as App and smartwatch notifications. Some key market players profiled by TMR include:

Thermos L.L.C

Myhydrate

Hidrate Inc.

Trago Inc.

Sippo

Ecomo Inc.

HYDRASMART

Spritz

STYR Labs

Lifefuels Inc.

AquaGenie

Hydra Coach

Water. IO

Pryme Vessyl

H2OPal

Key Market Developments

In April 2022, Hidrate Inc. enlisted Apple Inc.’s help to sell its HidrateSparkPRO Steel Smart Water Bottle. The product is being sold at Apple’s online and retail stores, permitting users to automatically track their water intake and sync to the Apple Health application.

The product is being sold at Apple’s online and retail stores, permitting users to automatically track their water intake and sync to the Apple Health application. In March 2024, Water. IO launched a new hydration product. Consisting of the water.io app and a smart bottle, the solution will help consumers address their hydration requirements. The Water.io bottle sends hydration reminders with LED lights and vibration to keep users on track with their hydration goals.

the solution will help consumers address their hydration requirements. The Water.io bottle sends hydration reminders with LED lights and vibration to keep users on track with their hydration goals. In 2022, Weo, a healthtech startup, launched the Weo Bottle, a portable water bottle that employs electrolysis to enhance the water that can be drunk with the touch of a button. The Weo Bottle is equipped with advanced, diamond-coated technology that amplifies water's properties, making daily hydration even more helpful.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2023, the valuation of the smart bottle market stood at US$ 244.1 million.

By 2024-end, sales of smart bottles are likely to translate into a valuation of US$ 258.81 million.

Based on application, demand for smart water bottles is forecast to gain significant momentum.

The global smart bottle market is poised to expand 1.7x between 2024 and 2032.

Smart Water Bottle Market- Key Growth Accelerators

With mounting awareness about maintaining good personal health and fitness, consumers are investing in strict dietary patterns, regular and rigorous exercise and enhancing daily water intake. Therefore, purchase of smart bottles incorporating such tracking technology is rising.

In 2022, the number of people aged six and older in the United States who were members of a fitness facility reached a record high of 68.9 million. Overall facility users, including both members and non-member users, climbed to 82.7 million people. Given these impressive statistics, it is no surprise that the scope for smart bottles is rising.

Smart bottles are electronic and include LED lights and cable, a temperature display screen, a water purifier that purifies water up to 99.99%, and a drinking reminder alarm that allows consumers to track water intake and stay hydrated anywhere.

Smart bottles connect to any mobile device via Bluetooth or the internet. Bluetooth-connected hydration bottles are accessible from anywhere. Furthermore, the adoption of sensor technology is gaining traction and is anticipated to boost the smart bottle market revenue in the near future.

Smart Water Bottle Market- Regional Profile

North America held largest share in 2023. Increase in need for advanced fitness tracking systems and rise in purchasing power of customers are boosting the market dynamics of the region.

are boosting the market dynamics of the region. Growth in consumer preference toward health clubs and incorporation of various technological advancements in gym accessories and fitness trackers are also driving the smart bottle market share in North America.

are also driving the smart bottle market share in North America. Consumers in the region are increasingly adopting an environmentally friendly and healthy lifestyle, which is projected to drive the demand for smart water bottles in the next few years.

Significant traction is being gained in the Asia Pacific market. Apart from the overall spurt in maintaining good physical health, many other factors are impelling market demand. These include massive investments in start-up organizations and key government campaigns to promote digital revolution.

Smart Bottle Market Segmentation

By Distribution

Online

Offline

By Application

Water Bottle

Pharmaceutical Bottle

Alcoholic Beverage

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

