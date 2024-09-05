$6.1 Bn Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market by Vaccine Type, Workflow, Application, and Region 2024-2032

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report by Vaccine Type, Workflow, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vaccine contract manufacturing market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.04% during 2023-2032.







Vaccine contract manufacturing refers to the outsourcing of large-scale production of vaccines to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). These organizations offer numerous services, including pre-formulation work, formulation development, method development, stability studies, pre-clinical activities, registration batches and commercial manufacturing. Apart from this, they provide expertise and innovative technologies to expand the production chain of pharmaceutical companies. At present, the demand for outsourcing vaccine manufacturing activities is escalating worldwide on account of reduced development costs and complex production protocols.



Vaccination plays a pivotal role in improving human as well as veterinary health. It reduces the need for antibiotics and prevents diseases. The increasing awareness about vaccination and numerous associated benefits, such as protection from severe illnesses and infectious diseases, is catalyzing the demand for immunization programs and inoculations.



This, in confluence with understanding the complexity of capital requirement for production, has led the leading pharmaceutical companies to outsource vaccine manufacturing. Apart from this, the lack of equipment and skilled labor for vaccine production in low-resource countries is also contributing to the global vaccine contract manufacturing market growth.



Moreover, technological advancements, including the introduction of expression systems like the EB66 and GPEx and cell culture media platforms, are supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the alarmingly growing cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in numerous countries have propelled the vaccine developers to sign outsourcing agreements with CMOs. This is creating a favorable outlook for the growth of the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global vaccine contract manufacturing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vaccine contract manufacturing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the workflow?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Albany Molecular Research Inc

Catalent Inc

Cobra Biologics Limited (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.)

Cytovance Biologics Inc. (Hepalink USA Inc.)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

ICON plc

IDT Biologika GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Attenuated

Inactivated

Subunit-based

Toxoid-based

DNA-based

Breakup by Workflow:

Downstream

Fill and Finish Operations

Analytical and QC Studies

Packaging

Upstream

Mammalian Expression Systems

Bacterial Expression Systems

Yeast Expression Systems

Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems

Others

Breakup by Application:

Human Use

Veterinary

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

