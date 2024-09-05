Savannah African Art Museum Calls For Submissions For The Launch Of Their Worldwide Virtual Art Exhibit ‘And The Children Speak 2024’

Savannah, GA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Savannah African Art Museum announces the launch of their virtual art exhibit, “And the Children Speak,” which invites children to use their creativity to give voice to their feelings about current events. Originally launched as a pilot program in 2020 during the onset of Covid and amid civil unrest evolving around current events, the museum is now inviting children worldwide through the age of 18 to let their creativity flow and participate in this unique exhibit.

The inspiration for the exhibit in 2020 is a traditional greeting of the Maasai people of Africa, "Kasserian Ingera," which translates, “how are the children” rather than “hello” or “how are you?” Generally, the reply is "Sepati Ingera," which translates, “the children are well.” This exchange is meant to convey that the well-being of the upcoming generation is a good measure of the community's well-being. Life is good, and the priorities of protecting the young are in place.”

“We at the Savannah African Art Museum thought considering today’s local and international current events, we’d return and ask, “how are the children,” and let our children tell us via their art. We believe that art is a voice, a recording of history, and the retelling of a story or experience. It’s a scream, it’s a whisper—both entitled to be heard. It’s an invitation for discussion. Savannah African Art Museum is interested in providing children a platform to speak through their art. The art can be a sketch, painting, collage, quilt, sculpture, a performance (e.g., dance, singing, spoken word), written word (e.g., poem, short story), and more”, said the Museum’s Education and Community Outreach Liaison, Lisa Jackson.

The Museum treasures the transformative power of art and the impact it can have on the lives of children. Any form of art can be a creative outlet that aids children in being able to communicate their inner world. Such a project can build positive mental imagery, foster feelings of calm and relaxation, and thoroughly engage anxious young minds in the creative process.

Caring for mental health is just as important as caring for physical health. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1 in 5 youth will experience a mental, emotional, behavioral, or developmental disorder, and the Centers for Disease Control state that only 20% of these children will receive appropriate treatment. By participating in the creation of art, children can form pathways to healing and growth.

All submissions should be submitted to andthechildrenspeak@savannahafricanartmuseum.org with the subject line “And the Children Speak 2024 Submission” no later than December 31 following the guidelines below.

All submissions must include the title of the art (if named), artist’s name, age and city/state/country; and the name of the group, school, club or organization that collaborated on the submission (if applicable). Entries should adhere to the following formats, or they will not be reviewed for consideration; nor will submissions with profanity or name calling. Images must be submitted in a digital format as a jpeg, png, or pdf in high resolution Written word submissions must be photographed and then transcribed in a digital format (jpeg, png, or pdf) when submitted. Video submissions must be submitted in MP4 format with a maximum length of 2 minutes



The Savannah African Art Museum is a non-profit institution devoted to spreading awareness and appreciation of African culture. They hold a vast collection of objects that hail from West and Central Africa. The museum's collection spans numerous countries and cultures. For more information about the museum, access virtual tours, workshops, and initiatives, please visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org or follow them on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest using the handle @SavannahAfricanArtMuseum.

