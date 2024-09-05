Survey: Convenience, Comfort, and Cost Matter Most to Travelers

North Kingstown, RI, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Convenience, comfort, and cost are the top consumer considerations when selecting transportation options, according to a new global survey from REGENT Craft.

The survey evaluated transportation habits and preferences of more than 4,000 coastal residents in the U.S., UAE, New Zealand, and Japan.

More than 4 in 5 respondents expressed interest in using seagliders, a novel form of transportation that combines the speed of aircraft with the convenience of a boat.

Learn more about seagliders here and read more analysis of the survey results here.

What do consumers look for when selecting regional coastal transportation options? A new global survey from REGENT Craft, released today, finds that convenience, comfort, and cost top the list.

The survey, which polled more than 4,000 residents of coastal communities in the U.S., UAE, New Zealand, and Japan, analyzed consumer habits and preferences when traveling between regional coastal destinations. While the survey found some regional differences in how often people travel, most respondent said they drive their own cars between locations and expressed interest in transportation alternatives, revealing an opportunity for more efficient and enjoyable solutions.

The survey also showed a high level of consumer interest (86%) in using all-electric seagliders, a novel form of transportation developed and manufactured by REGENT that uses existing port infrastructure to transport people and goods over water up to 180 miles (300km) at speeds up to 180mph (300kph).

“Regional transportation is broken, with billions of people around the world facing congested highways, long waiting times, expensive tickets, or simply a lack of reliable alternatives,” said Lauren Rugani, VP of Marketing and Communications, REGENT. “With more than 40% of the world living in coastal areas, there is a clear need for efficient, enjoyable, affordable alternatives that unlock possibilities for connection, from meeting family and friends to exploring new places to accessing job opportunities.”

‍Current travel behavior

Globally, four-fifths of respondents (83%) said they travel short to medium distances (50-200 miles) between coastal locations at least a few times per year, but there was regional variation in more frequent trips. Residents in the UAE said they travel the most often, with 63% traveling at least once a month, and 21% traveling a few times per week. In contrast, 31% of New Zealanders, 34% of Americans and 16% of Japanese said they travel at least once a month.

Cars are by far the top choice for these types of trips, with 67% of respondents globally selecting “my own car or vehicle” as their primary mode of regional transportation. Eighty-three percent of New Zealand coastal residents said their personal cars was their primary mode of transportation, followed by the 70% in the U.S., 63% in the UAE, and 44% in Japan.

When also considering other forms of road vehicles, including buses, rental cars, and motorbikes, the dominance of roadways as the primary avenue of regional transportation becomes even more stark. Four-fifths (81%) of respondents primarily travel by road between regional coastal destinations, compared to 10% who travel by aircraft, 7% who travel by train, and 2% who travel by watercraft.

Most respondents globally said leisure was the primary reason for taking trips between 50-200 miles, with short two-to-three day trips the most often cited.

Passenger preferences

When asked to choose the most important factors when deciding on a mode of transportation for coastal trips out of a list of 15 options, the top three factors by number of respondents who selected them were convenience (52%), comfort (51.2%), and cost (50.6%).

Overall, safety was the fourth most-cited factor, identified by 40% of all respondents — and the top consideration for UAE residents (67%). Reliability was the fifth most-cited factor, selected by 35% of respondents globally.

Novelty and sustainability were the least-selected factors overall, at 3% and 8% respectively.

“The survey results show that being 'green' or being 'new' are not enough by themselves to attract passengers," Rugani said. “New electric forms of transportation must also deliver demonstrable improvements that help people get where they need to more quickly, more smoothly, and more affordably.”

Opportunity for seagliders

Seagliders deliver on the three factors consumers want most in transportation solutions:

Convenience: For regional coastal routes, seagliders offer faster, less-hassle travel.

Comfort: Seagliders offer ample legroom, big windows, and a smooth ride.

Cost: With low operations and maintenance costs, seaglider operators can offer affordable ticket prices.

More than 4 out of 5 respondents globally (86%) said they were extremely, very, or somewhat interested in using an electric seaglider for regional travel between coastal destinations. UAE respondents were most interested in using seagliders (98%), followed by the U.S. (88%), New Zealand (82%), and Japan (72%).

Two-thirds of respondents said they would use seagliders instead of their current modes of transportation for over half of their trips.

“Seagliders serve an unmet need in regional coastal transportation, delivering on the three factors that consumers look for most in transportation solutions — convenience, comfort, and cost — while also ensuring the highest levels of safety,” Rugani said. “At REGENT, we’re committed to ensuring everyone has access to accessible, efficient, and enjoyable coastal transportation.”

The research surveyed a regionally representative audience of 4,000 adults across the US, UAE, New Zealand, and Japan. It was conducted in the U.S. in October 2023 and in the UAE, New Zealand, and Japan in July 2024.

About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility through the development and manufacturing of all-electric seagliders. Seagliders are a new category of vehicle that combine the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat to deliver an affordable and efficient mode of transportation between coastal destinations.

REGENT’s flagship seaglider, Viceroy, is a 12-passenger vehicle that travels at 180mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT has already secured more than 600 seaglider orders valued at more than $9 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world and has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.

Learn about seagliders here

Explore REGENT’s website

Discover REGENT’s media kit

Read REGENT’s FAQs

Follow REGENT on LinkedIn

Follow REGENT on Instagram

Attachments