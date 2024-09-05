Pixalate Reveals Q2 2024 Global Ad Fraud Benchmarks for Connected TV (CTV): $1.15 Billion Lost on Ad Fraud & Invalid Traffic (IVT) Across CTV Platforms Including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV

London, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report , analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for open programmatic advertising on CTV devices including Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Vizio, Xiaomi, and more.

Pixalate also released mobile app, desktop and mobile web, and region-specific versions of the report, including North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 100k CTV apps and over 6 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q2 2024 to compile this research. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across CTV devices by global region (Global, North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), country, device type, app category, and app-ads.txt files.



Key Findings:



IVT Benchmarks in Open Programmatic Advertising on CTV

In Q2 2024, the global CTV IVT rate was 19.4% Estimated $1.14 billion in global CTV open programmatic ad spend lost to IVT in Q2 2024, based on Pixalate’s estimate of $5.87 billion in open programmatic CTV ad spend in the same quarter

CTV IVT rate was Open programmatic traffic from North America had the highest CTV IVT rate at 19.5% , according to Pixalate’s data APAC’s CTV app IVT rate for open programmatic traffic decreased from 29% in Q1 2024 to 18.4% in Q2 2024.

had the highest CTV IVT rate at , according to Pixalate’s data India (21.4%), Canada (19.7%) and USA-based (19.4%) open programmatic traffic on CTV apps had the highest IVT rates worldwide, according to Pixalate’s data

open programmatic traffic on CTV apps had the highest IVT rates worldwide, according to Pixalate’s data Vizio devices had an IVT rate of 40%, followed by Xiaomi (29%) and Samsung Smart TV (21%)

devices had an IVT rate of 40%, followed by and Roku device had the lowest IVT rate among leading CTV devices (8%)





About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q2 2024 Connected TV Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” IVT is also sometimes referred to as “ad fraud.” Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”