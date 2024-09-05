Indonesia on Track to Boost Water Safety with Rapid Growth in Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Gravity-based Water Purifier Market Report by Product Type (Individual Water Purifiers, Community Water Purifiers), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Company Outlets, Online, and Others) 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesian market for gravity-based water purifiers has shown a significant rise, achieving a sizeable value of US$ 17.2 Million as of 2023. Predicated on the current trajectory, the sector exhibits robust growth prospects with forecasts suggesting an escalation to US$ 56.0 Million by the year 2032. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is expected to stand at 14.0% within the 2023-2032 timeframe. This market upswing underscores a pivotal shift towards sustainable water purification solutions across the nation.







Indonesia's market growth is underpinned by the country's need for efficient and effective water purification methods. Gravity-based water purifiers utilize activated carbon and operate without electricity, providing a plethora of benefits like cost-efficiency, portability, and a reduction in energy consumption. An increase in regulatory efforts to enhance environmental sustainability is driving the transition towards these eco-friendly water purifiers. Remarkable strides in living standards and rising disposable income have also enhanced consumer awareness and demand for convenient water purification solutions.



A Market Driven by Necessity and Innovation



Adverse water quality and contaminated drinking resources have propelled the necessity for improved water purification solutions within Indonesian households. Furthermore, the government's initiatives to minimize carbon emissions continue to amplify the gravity-based water purifier market's momentum. These initiatives, coupled with technological innovations in the sector, are anticipated to inject continued growth and development in the market. In the realm of distribution, diverse channels including direct sales, company outlets, and online platforms ensure the availability and accessibility of these vital water purifiers to a broad spectrum of the community.



Independent Analysis and Market Dynamics



The report furnishes a meticulous analysis of the Indonesians market dynamics and segmentation, with a detailed focus on product types and distribution channels. The findings offer a comprehensive outlook on the driving forces, potential challenges, and the competitive landscape, encompassing prominent industry players dedicated to advancing the gravity-based water purifier market.



In the wake of ongoing developments, the Indonesia gravity-based water purifier market stands as a testament to the nation's commitment to safeguarding health, environment, and quality of life through sustainable means. With such growth and innovation, Indonesia is setting a regional benchmark in the water purification industry.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $56 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Indonesia





