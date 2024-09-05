6G Technology Global Market Report 2025-2045, Featuring Profiles of Key Companies Driving 6G Innovation, Including Metawave, Pivotal Commware, Apple, Samsung, NXP Semiconductors, Solvay and More

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for 6G Technology 2025-2045: Next-Generation Wireless Communications, Advanced Materials, and Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As 5G networks continue to roll out globally, researchers and industry leaders are already setting their sights on the next generation: 6G.

The 6G market is poised for massive growth over the next decade, driven by the need for ultra-fast and high-capacity wireless connectivity. 6G networks represent the next frontier in hyperconnected mobility, building on the capabilities of 5G to deliver radical increases in speed, reliability and scale. This technological leap is expected to enable transformative applications across sectors from transportation to healthcare while supporting sustainable development.

However, realizing the full potential of 6G requires overcoming key challenges around technical complexity, standardization, infrastructure costs and use case validation. This comprehensive market report delves into the future of 6G technology, exploring its potential applications, key players, and the revolutionary changes it promises to bring to various sectors.

Report contents include:

Evolution of mobile networks from the first generation (1G) to the current fifth generation (5G). This historical perspective provides crucial context for understanding the leap that 6G represents. While 5G has introduced unprecedented speeds and low latency, 6G aims to push these boundaries even further, promising terabit-per-second data rates, microsecond latency, and ubiquitous connectivity.

6G: Beyond the Limitations of 5G: Despite the significant advancements brought by 5G, certain limitations have become apparent. The report identifies these constraints and explains how 6G aims to address them. Key benefits of 6G are explored, including its potential to enable truly immersive augmented and virtual reality experiences, autonomous systems, and the Internet of Everything (IoE).

Advanced Materials and Hardware Developments crucial for realizing 6G networks. This includes an in-depth look at: Semiconductor technologies for 6G, including CMOS, SiGe, GaAs, GaN, and InP Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS) and metamaterials Low-loss materials and dielectrics Thermal management solutions Graphene and other 2D materials

The 6G Market: Current State and Future Outlook

Market challenges and bottlenecks.

Global 6G Landscape: Key Markets and Players An analysis of key geographical markets for 6G is provided, focusing on North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The report identifies the main market players, including telecommunications companies, equipment manufacturers, and technology providers. It also outlines significant 6G projects and government initiatives worldwide, offering insights into the global race for 6G leadership.

6G Hardware Roadmap: A detailed 6G hardware roadmap is presented, outlining the expected timeline for key technological developments.

6G Networks and Technologies-technical aspects of 6G networks, including: 6G spectrum utilization Space-Air-Ground Integrated Networks (SAGIN) Artificial Intelligence-powered 6G networks Terahertz (THz) communications Visible Light Communication Quantum communication technologies

Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Computing in 6G-how 6G will enable: Smart cities and smart environments Enhanced healthcare systems Advanced smart grids Intelligent transportation networks Next-generation smart factories and farming

Beyond Communications: Sensing and Imaging Applications: THz sensing for various industrial and security applications Advanced imaging capabilities for medical diagnostics and industrial inspection

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability in 6G: Zero Energy Devices (ZED) for 6G Energy harvesting technologies Ultra-low power electronics. These technologies are crucial for ensuring that the increased capabilities of 6G do not come at the cost of unsustainable energy consumption.

Global Market Forecasts for 6G (2025-2045) including: Overall market revenues Base station deployments 6G dielectric and thermal materials market Low-loss material market Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS) tiles market

Company Profiles. Comprehensive profiles of key companies driving 6G innovation, including: Major telecommunications companies (Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung) Tech giants (Apple, Google, NVIDIA) Specialized 6G technology providers (Metawave, Pivotal Commware) Materials and component manufacturers (NXP Semiconductors, Solvay)



This extensive market report on 6G technology offers a comprehensive overview of the next generation of wireless communication. From the underlying technologies and materials to market forecasts and key players, it provides valuable insights for industry professionals, policymakers, investors, and anyone interested in the future of telecommunications. As 6G moves from concept to reality over the coming years, the insights provided in this report will be crucial for understanding and navigating this revolutionary technology. With its potential to transform industries, enable new applications, and reshape our digital landscape, 6G represents not just the next step in wireless evolution, but a leap into a new era of connectivity and innovation.



Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 From 1G to 6G

1.2 Evolution from 5G Networks

1.3 The 6G Market in 2024

1.4 Market outlook for 6G

1.5 Market drivers and trends

1.6 Market challenges and bottlenecks

1.7 Applications

1.8 Key geographical markets for 6G

1.9 Main market players

1.10 6G projects, by country

1.11 Global 6G government initiatives

1.12 6G hardware roadmap

1.13 SWOT analysis

1.14 Sustainability in 6G

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 6G spectrum

2.2 Applications of 6G

2.3 6G devices and infrastructure

2.4 6G services

2.5 6G base stations

2.6 Satellite networks for 6G

2.7 6G drones

2.8 Wireless powered IoE for 6G

2.9 Key technologies for THz communication

2.10 6G networks

2.11 Global architecture concepts for 6G networks

2.12 6G Radio system

2.13 6G Non-terrestrial networks

2.14 Internet of things (IoT)

2.15 Edge computing

2.16 Artificial intelligence and machine learning

3 MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Phase array antennas

3.2 Phase array modules

3.3 Packaging technologies

3.4 Inorganic compounds

3.5 Elements

3.6 Organic compounds

3.7 Semiconductor technologies for 6G

3.7.1 CMOS

3.7.2 SiGe

3.7.3 GaAs and GaN

3.7.4 InP

3.7.5 Si vs III-V semiconductors

3.7.6 Semiconductor technology choices for THz RF

3.7.7 Key THz Technologies

3.7.8 Challenges

3.8 Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS)

3.8.1 6G Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces and metamaterials

3.8.2 Overview

3.8.3 Applications in 6G

3.8.4 Transparent IRS and RIS

3.8.5 Simultaneous transmissive and reflective STAR RIS

3.8.6 Semi-passive and active RIS materials and components

3.8.7 Hardware

3.8.8 Metamaterials and Metasurfaces

3.8.9 Liquid crystal polymers (LCP) for RIS

3.8.10 Beam management

3.8.11 Companies

3.8.12 SWOT analysis

3.9 Metamaterials

3.9.1 Overview

3.9.2 Applications

3.9.3 Companies

3.9.4 SWOT analysis

3.10 Low-loss materials

3.11 6G dielectrics

3.12 Cell-Free Massive MIMO

3.13 Fiber optics

3.14 Graphene and 2D materials

3.15 Thermal management

3.15.1 Overview

3.15.2 Thermal materials and structures for 6G

3.15.3 Companies

3.15.4 SWOT analysis

3.16 Smart EM devices

3.17 Photoactive materials

3.18 Silicon carbide

3.19 Phase-Change Materials

3.20 Vanadium dioxide

3.21 Micro- mechanics, MEMS and microfluidics

3.22 Beyond communications markets and applications

3.23 Solid state cooling

3.24 Zero Energy Devices

4 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS FOR 6G, 2025-2045

4.1 Market revenues

4.2 Base stations

4.3 6G dielectric and thermal materials

4.4 Low loss material

4.5 Thermal materials

4.6 RIS tiles

4.6.1 Pricing forecasts

4.6.2 By square meter

4.6.3 By revenues

5 COMPANY PROFILES (43 COMPANY PROFILES)



